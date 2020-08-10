POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, MLC Sujitsingh Thakur Test Positive For Coronavirus

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Image for representation. (Reuters)

Maharashtra Legislative Council member from Osmanabad, Sujitsingh Thakur, said he and some of his kin had tested positive.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
Share this:

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday announced that he and his professor wife Medha had been

detected with the coronavirus infection and hospitalised.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Legislative Council member from Osmanabad, Sujitsingh Thakur, said he and some of his kin had tested positive.

Next Story
Loading