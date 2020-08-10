BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, MLC Sujitsingh Thakur Test Positive For Coronavirus

Image for representation. (Reuters)
Maharashtra Legislative Council member from Osmanabad, Sujitsingh Thakur, said he and some of his kin had tested positive.
- PTI
- Last Updated: August 10, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Monday announced that he and his professor wife Medha had been
detected with the coronavirus infection and hospitalised.
