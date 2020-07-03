POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Says She Has Tested Positive for Covid-19, in Self-isolation for Past Week

A file photo of BJP MP Locket Chatterjee.

A file photo of BJP MP Locket Chatterjee.

Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, is the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly in West Bengal.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 3, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Friday said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, the general secretary of the BJP's West Bengal unit said she has a mild fever.

"I have tested positive for Covid19 this morning, having mild fever and was in self-isolation for the past one week. I will keep everyone posted. All is well," she said.

Chatterjee, who left her acting career to join politics, is the Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly in West Bengal.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state crossed the 6,000-mark on Thursday to reach 6,083. So far, 699 people have died of the disease and 13,037 have recovered from it in the state.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading