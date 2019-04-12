English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MP Moves SC Against Rahul's Remarks on Rafale Verdict, SC to Hear Plea on April 15
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.
File photo of BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi.
New Delhi: BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the plea on April 15.
Lekhi in her plea said Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that Congress president made a remark that the "Supreme Court has said, chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict.
