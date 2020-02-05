BJP MP Parvesh Verma Banned from Campaigning for 24 Hours over 'Terrorist' Remark Aimed at Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour campaign ban on BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his “terrorist” remark against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The ban on Verma, the second in the last week, came into force at 6pm on Wednesday.

This means he will not be able to campaign for the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls any further, with campaigning set to end at 5pm on Thursday.

Verma had described Kejriwal as a “terrorist”, a comment also echoed by Union Minister and Delhi election in-charge Prakash Javadekar. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) then took out a silent march to condemn their statements against the chief minister.

Verma on Wednesday again accused Kejriwal of trying to incite riots in Delhi. Sitting on a dharna at Gandhi Smarak in Parliament, he held a placard that read “Atank ka dusra naam Kejriwal (Kejriwal: Synonym of Terror)”.

Verma, one of the star campaigners of the BJP, was earlier barred from making controversial remarks during a poll campaign and prohibited from campaigning for four days. The EC action came his controversial remarks made during an interview and at an election meeting.

