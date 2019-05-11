Take the pledge to vote

BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sends Notice to AAP Candidate Accusing Him of 'Character Assassination'

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him.

PTI

Updated:May 11, 2019, 8:14 AM IST
BJP MP Parvesh Verma Sends Notice to AAP Candidate Accusing Him of 'Character Assassination'
BJP MP Parvesh Singh Verma at the Parliament.
New Delhi: West Delhi sitting MP and BJP candidate Parvesh Singh Verma has sent a legal notice to his opponent, AAP's Balbir Singh Jakhar accusing him of "character assassination".

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader has sought an unconditional apology from Jakhar failing which he will initiate legal proceedings against him.

According to the notice, Jakhar, in an interview, had accused Verma of distributing alcohol and cash among the voters of his constituency.

No immediate reaction was available from Jakhar.

Verma is pitted against Jakhar and Congress' Mahabal Mishra for the seat which goes to polls on May 12 along with six other seats in the national capital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
