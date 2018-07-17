English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP MP Returns Karnataka Govt’s iPhone X Gift, Questions Kumaraswamy’s Austerity Drive
The allegation comes close on the heels of the suicide of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker, who had allegedly not been paid salary for close to six months.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: A day before HD Kumaraswamy is scheduled to meet all Karnataka MPs on state-related issues, BJP MP Rajeev Chandrashekar has “returned” an iPhone X that was allegedly gifted to him by the chief minister.
Chandrashekar, in a tweet, criticised HD Kumaraswamy and questioned the state government for sending expensive phones amid its calls for austerity. He further asked why public money was used to send expensive gifts at a time when civic workers were being denied salaries.
The BJP MP, in a letter to the Chief Minister, claimed that he received an "expensive Apple iPhone which costs more than Rs 1 lakh".
The allegation comes close on the heels of the suicide of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker, who had allegedly not been paid salary for close to six months.
The BJP MP’s allegations have left Kumaraswamy red-faced as the CM had announced an austerity drive after assuming office last month.
Senior Congress leader and water resource minister D K Shivakumar came to the defence of the CM and said he was the one who instructed officials to gift iPhones to all Karnataka MPs, adding that there was nothing wrong in gifting iPhones to state MPs. He said that the iPhones were given by him personally and were not a not a gift from the government.
Shivakumar, however, claimed that Kumaraswamy was not aware of his decision.
The Chief Minister, who left to Delhi earlier today, also denied any knowledge of the gifts.
"I do not have any such information. The government is not aware of this. No matter related to giving phones came before me. I do not know who gave it. I had not given any instruction to do so. I do not know if anybody has given them unofficially," he said.
Also Watch
Chandrashekar, in a tweet, criticised HD Kumaraswamy and questioned the state government for sending expensive phones amid its calls for austerity. He further asked why public money was used to send expensive gifts at a time when civic workers were being denied salaries.
Dear @CMofKarnataka @hd_kumaraswamy - Thnk u 4 convng all MPs tmrw to discuss Cauvery issue. But why is ur govt sendng expnsve phones to MPs?
U claim Austerity; pourkarmikas r being denied salaries, but pub money used 4 ths kind of expnsve gifts? 😏
Im returng thm to u 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/0jZKhnXhuM
— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) 17 July 2018
The BJP MP, in a letter to the Chief Minister, claimed that he received an "expensive Apple iPhone which costs more than Rs 1 lakh".
The allegation comes close on the heels of the suicide of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) worker, who had allegedly not been paid salary for close to six months.
The BJP MP’s allegations have left Kumaraswamy red-faced as the CM had announced an austerity drive after assuming office last month.
Senior Congress leader and water resource minister D K Shivakumar came to the defence of the CM and said he was the one who instructed officials to gift iPhones to all Karnataka MPs, adding that there was nothing wrong in gifting iPhones to state MPs. He said that the iPhones were given by him personally and were not a not a gift from the government.
Shivakumar, however, claimed that Kumaraswamy was not aware of his decision.
The Chief Minister, who left to Delhi earlier today, also denied any knowledge of the gifts.
"I do not have any such information. The government is not aware of this. No matter related to giving phones came before me. I do not know who gave it. I had not given any instruction to do so. I do not know if anybody has given them unofficially," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Kawasaki Z900 RS Black Colour Variant Launched in India at Rs 15.3 Lakh
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Rita Bhaduri Passes Away: She Was My Closest Competitor in FTII But It Didn't Colour Our Friendship, Says Azmi
- Rolls-Royce Unveils Hybrid Flying Taxi in Collaboration with Aston Martin, Joins Uber, Google
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet