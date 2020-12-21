BJP MP Saumitra Khan's Wife Joins TMC, Served Divorce Notice Moments Later

In a riveting twist in politics ahead of 2021 Bengal polls, Sujata Mondal Khan, the wife of BJP MP Saumitra Khan, has been served a divorce notice moments after she joined the ruling TMC on Monday.

On Monday afternoon, Sujata was inducted to the Trinamool Congress in the presence of senior leader and MP Saugata Roy and dramatic visuals of her waving the ‘Jora Phool’ (grass flower) flag went viral. Addressing a presser, she said, “I have decided to join the TMC because of the BJP’s dirty politics. They are luring political leaders from other parties by showing them a wonderland. They were told that they will get plum posts and some were given assurances of becoming the Chief Minister."

Further, Sujata accused the BJP of “not respecting those who actually deserve it”, adding that it’s only the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee who can “take Bengal towards development and save the state from divisive politics”. “Today I am feeling very happy to join Didi," she said.

Interestingly, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, it was Sujata who single-handedly managed Khan’s election campaign given that he was barred from Bankura, where his Lok sabha constituency Bishnupur falls, by an order of the Calcutta High Court regarding a case of extorting money.

In the absence of Khan, Sujata campaigned for him, which fetched him a victory by a margin of 78,047 votes against Trinamool Congress’ Shyamal Santra, even without holding any roadshow or addressing any political rally.

Khan had defected to the BJP in January.

Sujata is known for her organisational and campaigning skills at the booth levels and the TMC will utilise it in strengthening booths in Khan’s bastion.

Meanwhile, a bitter war of words has broken out between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party since the former’s heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari, along with six other TMC MLAs, switched over to the saffron camp during Amit Shah’s Midnapore tour in West Bengal.

On October 24, a rift between BJP members surfaced when BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh dissolved all the district committees of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The move came after Khan, who is also the president of the BJYM, finalised the list of the BJYM district committees without consulting the party members or the state chief.