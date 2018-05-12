BJP MP Savitri Bai Asks UP Govt Why No Arrests Over Statue Vandalism; Says Democracy in Danger

The BJP MP from Bahraich, Savitri Bai Phule, has once again taken a stand against her own government and raised questions as to why there have been no arrests for vandalising BR Ambedkar’s statues in the state. She also asked who are the people who are shielding the culprits.The Bahraich MP said, "Today, our Constitution and the democracy itself is in danger and this is something that judges of the Supreme Court have said. The entire country is burning, people from SC/ST background are struggling for social inclusion and employment. Although some people are trying to divert the issue, more debates should be done on why incidents of statue vandalism are still occurring. Why has nobody been arrested yet for such vandalism?""There are no jobs and no social security. If action is taken against me for speaking against atrocities then that's also a violation of the Constitution," added Savitri Bai.Speaking on her earlier comment of calling Muhammad Ali Jinnah a 'mahapurush', which was against her party lines, Phule said that people who have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country deserve to be called 'mahapurush' irrespective of their caste, creed or religion."Partition happened much later, which does not downplay the contribution of certain great men for their individual roles played in the Independence of India," she added.While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “Jinnah can't be respected in India”, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai called the man a 'mahapurush' or a great man.​