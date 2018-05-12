English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
BJP MP Savitri Bai Asks UP Govt Why No Arrests Over Statue Vandalism; Says Democracy in Danger
The Bahraich MP said that today the Constitution of India and the democracy itself is in danger. She questioned the government's stand on statue vandalism and its failure to make any arrests of those involved, thus far.
File Photo of Savitri Bai Phule.
Lucknow: The BJP MP from Bahraich, Savitri Bai Phule, has once again taken a stand against her own government and raised questions as to why there have been no arrests for vandalising BR Ambedkar’s statues in the state. She also asked who are the people who are shielding the culprits.
The Bahraich MP said, "Today, our Constitution and the democracy itself is in danger and this is something that judges of the Supreme Court have said. The entire country is burning, people from SC/ST background are struggling for social inclusion and employment. Although some people are trying to divert the issue, more debates should be done on why incidents of statue vandalism are still occurring. Why has nobody been arrested yet for such vandalism?"
"There are no jobs and no social security. If action is taken against me for speaking against atrocities then that's also a violation of the Constitution," added Savitri Bai.
Speaking on her earlier comment of calling Muhammad Ali Jinnah a 'mahapurush', which was against her party lines, Phule said that people who have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country deserve to be called 'mahapurush' irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.
"Partition happened much later, which does not downplay the contribution of certain great men for their individual roles played in the Independence of India," she added.
While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “Jinnah can't be respected in India”, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai called the man a 'mahapurush' or a great man.
Also Watch
The Bahraich MP said, "Today, our Constitution and the democracy itself is in danger and this is something that judges of the Supreme Court have said. The entire country is burning, people from SC/ST background are struggling for social inclusion and employment. Although some people are trying to divert the issue, more debates should be done on why incidents of statue vandalism are still occurring. Why has nobody been arrested yet for such vandalism?"
"There are no jobs and no social security. If action is taken against me for speaking against atrocities then that's also a violation of the Constitution," added Savitri Bai.
Speaking on her earlier comment of calling Muhammad Ali Jinnah a 'mahapurush', which was against her party lines, Phule said that people who have contributed to the freedom struggle of the country deserve to be called 'mahapurush' irrespective of their caste, creed or religion.
"Partition happened much later, which does not downplay the contribution of certain great men for their individual roles played in the Independence of India," she added.
While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “Jinnah can't be respected in India”, Bahraich MP Savitri Bai called the man a 'mahapurush' or a great man.
Also Watch
-
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BlackBerry Key2 Launch is Confirmed And The Twitter is Going Gaga Over it
- Deepika Padukone Makes A Splash By The Cannes Seaside In Hot Pink Number; See Pics
- IPL 2018: Laggards RCB Fancy Chances Against Struggling Delhi
- Maruti Suzuki Dzire Most Selling Car in April 2018, 2018 All-New Swift Outsells Alto Hatchback
- 'Even Engineers Can Save Lives': How an IIT Kanpur Student Saved a Man's Life on Air