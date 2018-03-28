BJP MP Says There is a Conspiracy to End Reservation and Govt is Doing Nothing

Raising a banner of revolt against her own party, BJP MP from Bahraich Savitri Bai Phule has said that there is a conspiracy to end reservation and her government is a mute spectator.​Phule said that she will hold a rally in Lucknow on April 1 to protest against the voices in the party against reservation. Speaking to News18, she said, “There is continuous debate regarding the review of the Constitution and reservation, which is a disguised effort to end the reservation. I have already held a rally against the issue at Nanpara in Bahraich last year and now I am going to hold 'Arakshan Bachao Rally' in Lucknow at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan.”She said she will fight against any effort to end reservation tooth and nail. “I will continue to work for the backwards of the society no matter what people or the party says. If reservation if scrapped, then the backwards of the country will not get their due representation in the society. The government today seems not worried about the issue at all,” Phule said.The BJP MP, however, did not take names of any BJP leader.During the recent Rajya Sabha elections, minister and chief of Suheldev Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also publicly expressed his dissent with the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state. He calmed down, only after meeting with BJP President Amit Shah in Delhi. Rajbhar has also said that he is waiting for Shah to come to Lucknow on April 10 to see if the promises made to him are kept or not.After the defeat of the BJP in Gorakhpur and Phulpur by-elections, the allies have started raising their voice against the Yogi Adityanath government. Rajbhar had openly expressed his angst against Yogi Adityanath and had said that he has failed to take along everyone and OBC community leaders are being ignored in the state.Not only Rajbhar and Phule, but former BJP MP Ramakant Yadav, who contested against Mulayam Singh Yadav from Azamgarh in 2014 Lok Sabha election,s had also raised questions on the working of the state government. He had said that top BJP leadership has appointed the CM who is busy in ‘puja-paath’, and he is unable to run the government.The former BJP MP had also alleged that people from only a specific caste are getting importance in the Yogi government. After the Gorakhpur and Phulpur results, Yadav had said, “The results are due to ignorance of backwards and Dalits, I want to say to my party that if you will take along Dalits and Backwards then only you can expect satisfactory results in 2019.”After the recent decision on SC-ST act by the Supreme Court, Dalit MPs are unhappy and NDA ally Ramvilas Paswan’s party LJP has also filed a review petition against the decision. Many Dalit and Backward MPs have also met the Social Welfare minister Thawarchand Gehlot and are said to have raised the issue before the Prime Minister too.