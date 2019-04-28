BJP MP Sends Legal Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Calling Amit Shah ‘Murder Accused’ at MP Rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Prabhat Jha has sent a legal notice to Congress president Rahul Gandhi for BJP chief Amit Shah a ‘murder accused’ during an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently.Speaking to the media, Jha quoted reports on Gandhi’s statements saying it was directed at the national president of a party which has 11 crore members, one of whom is the nation’s Prime Minister.“Shah hatya ke aropi aur shahzada jadugar,” Jha read a header of one of the reports quoting Gandhi during a recent election rally in Jabalpur. He said Gandhi had also called Shah a “murder accused”.“We wish to know from Rahulji whether he considered himself a court, as the (country's) court has already said Shah was not an accused and the CBI has also said the same thing. So how was he (Gandhi) saying this?” said the senior BJP leader.“As the vice-president of the party, I was hurt by Gandhi’s remarks and I ask him to either tender an apology within three days or face defamation suit in the court,” said Jha.He also said that the Congress president had recently apologised for ‘chowkidar’ jibe.Jha has sent another legal notice to Gandhi over his reported remark that the central government had passed an Act which allowed tribals to be shot at.“Narendra Modi Sarkar ne ek kanun pass kiya hai jisme ek line jodi gayi hai ki adivasiyon ko goli mari ja sakegi (Narendra Modi government has passed a law which allows shooting of tribals),” Jha quoted Gandhi as saying.Stating that no such law has been passed by Parliament, Jha said this was nothing but an attempt by Gandhi to confuse voters in the tribal belt.“Even if such an Act was passed, where was Rahul Gandhi and his 44 MPs at the time?” the Rajya Sabha MP said.