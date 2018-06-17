BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kejriwal, Calls Centre's Response 'Autocratic'

Heavens wouldn’t have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It’s high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy...1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018

...despotism, autarchy & use of power by stopping the meet of elected CMs of states will only ridicule our party’s image & give them tremendous sympathy of their followers. Just think of it & take it as “Food for Thought” - consider the genuine demand by Arvind Kejriwal...2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018

The yours, theirs & ours demand of “Full statehood for Delhi” must be fulfilled in the larger interest of people of Delhi & Nation, sooner the better, before the deterioration of health of leaders (sitting on fast for 05 days) & voices/ demands/sympathy escalates....3>4 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018

Calling the Centre’s response over the stalemate between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal ‘autocratic’, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has once again lashed out at his own party BJP.Sinha is the latest politician to voice his support for Kejriwal in his fight against the L-G.The two-term BJP Lok Sabha MP from Patna Sahib, in a series of tweets on Sunday, disparaged the Centre on its mulish stand of denying the chief ministers of four states to meet their Delhi counterpart at the L-G’s residence on Saturday.In his first tweet, Sinha said that “heavens wouldn’t have fallen” if the Centre had allowed the CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to meet Kejriwal.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet Ministers Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai, is camping at Raj Niwas since June 11, demanding IAS officers to end what he terms as an “undeclared strike”.Criticising the BJP’s move as a display of ‘despotism’ and ‘autarchy’, Sinha extended support towards Kejriwal’s demand for ‘full statehood for Delhi’ and warned the Centre of letting the opposition garner sympathy from their followers.In his last tweet, the BJP rebel appreciated and lauded Kejriwal’s “commitment, determination & image”.“We appreciate & applaud Arvind’s commitment, determination & image. Hope & pray that good sense prevails & administration/bureaucracy does not repeat this. People are getting the impression that the leaders have been blocked from meeting on ur instructions Sir. God bless.Jai Hind,” Sinha tweeted.Shatrughan Sinha has time and again found himself at loggerheads with his own party and has been speaking outside party lines for sometime now, giving fodder to speculations of a possible split. Just last week, Sinha attended Tejashwi Yadav’ Iftaar party, who is the son of his longtime friend Lalu Yadav and in the process ditched ally Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).