BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Says Pro-CAA Families in Kerala Being Deprived of Water, Cops Book Her

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police registered a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and others under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for putting out posts on social media that Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for extending their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Subhash Chandran KR, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Malappuram.

The news of a group of Hindu families living under Kuttipuram panchayat being deprived of water for their support to the controversial Act was widely spread on social media, following which Karandlaje put out a tweet in this regard. She said the state was moving towards becoming another Kashmir.

Kerala is taking baby steps to become another Kashmir!Hindus of Kuttipuram Panchayat of Malappuram was denied water supply as they supported #CAA2019.#SevaBharati has been supplying water ever since.Will Lutyens telecast this intolerance of PEACEFULS frm God's Own Country!? pic.twitter.com/y0HKI4bitD — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 22, 2020

The case has been registered with Karandlaje as the first accused. Section 153(A) of the IPC deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

According to Chandran's complaint, the tweet by the MP about Kuttipuram based on a fake narrative would have an effect on religious harmony.

A police officer said, there has been water crisis in the area for almost a year. "From a private person's borewell, water was being provided to the people of the colony. This motor had taken for agricultural work and he was recently issued a warning by Kerala State Electricity Board. He was told that if he uses the motor for any other purpose, power supply would be disconnected. He then had stopped using the pump following the crisis worsened,” said Aravind EA, SI of Kuttipuram Police Station.

Another officer said the narrative of families being deprived of water was circulated by Sevabharathi, a right wing group, on social media. For the past two days, Sevabharathi has been providing water in tankers to some families in the area, said police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.