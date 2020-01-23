Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Says Pro-CAA Families in Kerala Being Deprived of Water, Cops Book Her

The case was registered based on a complaint by Subhash Chandran KR, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Malappuram. He said the MP's fake narrative would have an effect on religious harmony.

Neethu Reghukumar | CNN-News18

Updated:January 23, 2020, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Says Pro-CAA Families in Kerala Being Deprived of Water, Cops Book Her
File photo of BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police registered a case against BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje and others under Section 153 (A) of the IPC for putting out posts on social media that Hindu families in Malappuram were not given water for extending their support to the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Subhash Chandran KR, a Supreme Court advocate and resident of Malappuram.

The news of a group of Hindu families living under Kuttipuram panchayat being deprived of water for their support to the controversial Act was widely spread on social media, following which Karandlaje put out a tweet in this regard. She said the state was moving towards becoming another Kashmir.

The case has been registered with Karandlaje as the first accused. Section 153(A) of the IPC deals with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language.

According to Chandran's complaint, the tweet by the MP about Kuttipuram based on a fake narrative would have an effect on religious harmony.

A police officer said, there has been water crisis in the area for almost a year. "From a private person's borewell, water was being provided to the people of the colony. This motor had taken for agricultural work and he was recently issued a warning by Kerala State Electricity Board. He was told that if he uses the motor for any other purpose, power supply would be disconnected. He then had stopped using the pump following the crisis worsened,” said Aravind EA, SI of Kuttipuram Police Station.

Another officer said the narrative of families being deprived of water was circulated by Sevabharathi, a right wing group, on social media. For the past two days, Sevabharathi has been providing water in tankers to some families in the area, said police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram