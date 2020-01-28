Take the pledge to vote

BJP MP Soumitra Khan Threatens to Beat up TMC Workers, Burn Police Vehicles

Khan, who joined the BJP after quitting the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, is not new to controversy. Last week he had termed some prominent personalities opposing the CAA as "dogs" of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:04 PM IST
File photo of BJP MP Soumitra Khan with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Soumitra Khan on Tuesday threatened to beat up TMC workers and burn police vehicles if BJP activists are attacked in his area.

Khan, who joined the saffron party after quitting the Trinamool Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019, is not new to controversy as only last week he had termed

some prominent personalities opposing the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC as "dogs" of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"If TMC workers attack BJP activists in my areas, we would beat them up black and blue and if police try to intervene and take TMC's side, we would burn their vehicles," Khan, the Bishnupur MP said in Bankura district, while addressing a programme in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The Trinamool Congress said Khan's comment is a reflection of "BJP's mindset". "The comments are a reflection of BJP's mindset. This is their culture. But people of Bengal would give them a befitting reply," senior TMC leader and state minister Tapas Roy said.

