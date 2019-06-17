English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP MP Virendra Kumar Sworn In as Pro tem Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha
Kumar, 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.
Virendra Kumar being sworn-in as pro tem Speaker on Monday.
New Delhi: Seven-term Member of Parliament Virendra Kumar was sworn in as the pro tem speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha on Monday. Kumar will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected LS members on Monday and Tuesday.
On Wednesday, as soon as a new speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha is elected, his role will cease to exist. Kumar, 65, won the Lok Sabha election from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh on a BJP ticket. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government.
As pro tem Speaker, Kumar will preside over the first sitting of the Lok Sabha and administer the oath to the newly elected MPs. He will also oversee the election of the Lok Sabha speaker.
The first session of the newly constituted Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26.
