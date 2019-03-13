LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
BJP MP's Son Among Three Held for Possessing Smack in Madhya Pradesh

Raja Uike, son of the Rajya Sabha member, was arrested along with Abhishek Lakda (22) and Shahrukh Khan (26) on Tuesday night at Devdara locality in the city, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 6:59 PM IST
BJP MP Sampatiya Uike's son and two others were arrested for allegedly possessing smack. (Image: Facebook)
Mandla (MP): BJP MP Sampatiya Uike's 21-year-old son and two others have been arrested here for allegedly possessing smack, police said on Wednesday.

Raja Uike, son of the Rajya Sabha member, was arrested along with Abhishek Lakda (22) and Shahrukh Khan (26) on Tuesday night at Devdara locality in the city, he added.

"We seized 41 sachets containing smack from their possession," district superintendent of police R S S Parihar told reporters.

While 17 sachets were seized from Uike, 14 were recovered from Lakda and the rest from Khan, he added.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation into the case was on, he added.

Sampatiya Uike, a tribal leader, was elected to the Upper House of the Parliament unopposed in July 2017. She was earlier district panchayat president in Mandla.
