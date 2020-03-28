BJP MPs to Release Rs 1 Crore Each from MPLADS Funds for Coronavirus Relief, Says Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday announced that all party MPs will release Rs one crore from their annual development fund to the central relief fund to fight coronavirus pandemic.

In his tweets, he also said that all party MPs and MLAs will donate their one month salary towards it as well.







"All MPs & MLAs of Bharatiya Janata Party will donate their one-month remuneration/salary to the central relief fund to support the fight against Covid19. All MPs of BJP will release Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to the central relief fund in support to fight against Covid-19," he said.

The party at present has 386 MPs - 303 in Lok Sabha and 83 in Rajya Sabha. An MP gets Rs 5 crore every year as part of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).







As part of his party's ongoing exercise to help the poor during the lockdown, Nadda also spoke to BJP leaders from West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to oversee the relief work, an official statement said.







The leaders included state and district chiefs, MPs and MLAs besides other senior functionaries as Nadda told them about various measures announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fight against the coronavirus.

Modi is working like a "statesman", Nadda said, asking party leaders to ensure that nobody goes hungry during the lockdown.







The BJP has announced that its workers will feed 5 crore, poor people, daily during the 21-day lockdown.