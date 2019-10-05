BJP Must Clarify Whether It Sees Godse as Nationalist or Gandhi Assassin: Digvijaya Singh
Digvijaya Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah to clarify their party’s stand on the matter.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (PTI)
Gwalior: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) must clarify whether it considers Nathuram Godse a nationalist or Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.
Speaking to the media persons here, Singh asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah to clarify their party’s stand on the matter.
Digvijaya Singh, known for his controversial remarks, claimed that he was asked to join Jan Sangh in 1970-71. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said he declined the offer back then.
Asked to comment on the ongoing strike of Patwari (revenue staffers), Singh said the Patwars should end stir and dedicate themselves to help out farmers who are hit by a crisis.
The Rajya Sabha MP, however, did not comment on Patwaris demanding an apology from MP Minister Jitu Patwari.
Earlier, Digvijaya Singh and Jitu Patwari had accused the Patwaris of corruption following which the government staff went on a strike.
The senior Congress leader further said that Vyapam scam was the biggest scam in the country and it cannot be compared with the honey trap scandal.
Asked about the speculations about several Congress leaders involved in honey trap scandal, Singh said if someone has the details on this he should share the information with the Special Investigation Team (SIT).
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma Are Priyanka Chopra's Favourite Cricketers
- Fan Asks Roger Federer for Motivation for Semester, Swiss Tells Her to Watch Him Yell at Alexander Zverev in Laver Cup
- PUBG Mobile: Season 10 to Feature Desert Eagle Pistol, Payload Mode, RP Rewards and More
- 'Queer Eye' Fans are Mourning the Demise of Bruley, the French Bulldog
- It May be Dangerous to Send GIFs on WhatsApp From Your Android Phone