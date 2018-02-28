BJP Must Listen to Smaller Parties, Says RLSP After Jitan Manjhi’s Exit from NDA

After Jitan Ram Manjhi exited the NDA, another ally Rashtirya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) on Wednesday said that the BJP should now start listening to smaller allies instead of ignoring their demands.Talking to News18, RLSP national general secretary Abhyanand Suman conceded that after Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) returned to the NDA fold other smaller parties had concerns about their fate in the coalition."The onus of accommodating and listening our demands is now on the BJP and not the JD(U). Nitish Kumar is a late entrant. When he left the BJP in 2013, we continued our support to them. The BJP leadership must understand this,” he said.Suman reiterated that his party was legitimate contender for the Jehanabad Assembly seat as its candidate was runners-up in the last Assembly polls but after JD(U) decided to field its candidate they withdrew their claim. "But the same can’t go on", he said.On the other hand, RLSP chief and union minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha told News18 that he would make any statement after going through all the details.