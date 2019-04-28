English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Names Candidates for Kundgol & Chincholi Bypolls in Karnataka
Chincholi candidate Avinash Jadhav is the son of Umesh Jadhav, whose resignation necessitated the by-polls.
Avinash Jadhav. (WhatsApp Image).
Bengaluru: The BJP on Sunday announced the names of former MLA SI Chikkanagowdar and Avinash Jadhav as candidates to contest the Kundgol and Chincholi assembly seats, where by-polls will be held on May 19.
The by-poll to Chincholi was necessitated as Umesh Jadhav quit as Congress MLA and joined BJP to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Gulbarga against veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, while Kundgol seat fell vacant following the death of MLA and Minister CS Shivalli.
Chikkanagowdar, who is said to be a relative of state BJP chief BS Yeddyurappa, had lost in Kundgol in the 2018 assembly polls to Congress Shivalli by a wafer thin margin of 634 votes.
Chincholi candidate Avinash Jadhav is the son of Umesh Jadhav, whose resignation necessitated the by-polls.
While Umesh’s brother Ramachandra Jadhav’s name was earlier recommended by the state BJP core committee to the high command for Chincholi, he is said to have later lobbied for his son Avinash, sources said.
As MR Patil from Kundgol and Sunil Valyapure from Chincholi were also in the race for the candidacy, there is some disgruntlement within the local units of the BJP, which the party leadership is trying to resolve.
Avinash himself met Valyapure on Sunday and sought his support.
Congress has fielded Subash Rathod from Chincholi and widow of CS Shivalli-Kusumavathi as the candidate from Kundgol.
Congress alliance partner JD(S) is supporting the grand old party in this by-poll, which is determined to retain both seats that was under its control.
The outcome of by-polls along with Lok Sabha results is crucial for the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance as it will have a bearing on the longevity of the coalition government, triggering the numbers game in the assembly.
Monday is the last date for filing nominations for the May 19 by-polls, for which the results will be declared on May 23, along with Lok Sabha poll results.
