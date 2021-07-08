CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»Politics»BJP Names Ex-IPS Officer Annamalai as Its Tamil Nadu Unit Chief
1-MIN READ

BJP Names Ex-IPS Officer Annamalai as Its Tamil Nadu Unit Chief

Representational photo.

Representational photo.

The BJP has the convention of "one rank, one post", prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday.

The BJP on Thursday K Annamalai, who quit the IPS to join politics, as its Tamil Nadu state unit president in place of L Murugan, who has joined the Modi government as a minister of state. The BJP has the convention of “one rank, one post", prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday.

Annamalai had launched a foundation to help students after quitting the Indian Police Service (IPS) and joined the BJP last year. The BJP is banking on the young leader to boost the party’s standing in the Dravidian state where it has long been a minor player.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 08, 2021, 20:26 IST