BJP Names Ex-IPS Officer Annamalai as Its Tamil Nadu Unit Chief

The BJP on Thursday K Annamalai, who quit the IPS to join politics, as its Tamil Nadu state unit president in place of L Murugan, who has joined the Modi government as a minister of state. The BJP has the convention of “one rank, one post", prompting the party leadership to name a new state unit chief after Murugan took oath on Wednesday.

Annamalai had launched a foundation to help students after quitting the Indian Police Service (IPS) and joined the BJP last year. The BJP is banking on the young leader to boost the party’s standing in the Dravidian state where it has long been a minor player.

