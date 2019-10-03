English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Names Sudhanshu Trivedu, Satish Dubey as Its Nominees for Rajya Sabha Polls
The deaths of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley and noted lawyer Ram Jethmalani, who was a RJD MP to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, necessitated the bypolls.
New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday named its spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and former Lok Sabha MP Satish Dubey as the party's Rajya Sabha candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar respectively.
The BJP is certain of winning the seats due to the big majority it has in the two states, where it enjoys support of allies like JD(U) and LJP.
