BJP Names Young Bhanu Bhuria for Jhabua, Lachhuram Kashyap for Chitrakot Bypoll in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Ending prolonged suspense, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named young leader, Bhanu Bhuria, for the Jhabua assembly bypoll and Lachhuram Kashyap for the Chitrakot assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh.

BJP’s central leadership selected these names following lengthy deliberations in New Delhi on Sunday.

For Jhabua, the all-important bypoll in the context of Madhya Pradesh politics, the party opted for a young leader, Bhanu Bhuria, who is the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) district president. Bhuria pipped former MLA Shantilal Bilwal for the ticket.

Bhuria is the son of former Congress leader, Balu Bhuria, who deserted the grand old party to join the BJP. It is believed that Bhanu is close to Ratlam MP, GS Damor, who had defeated Congress veteran Kantilal Bhuria in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. For the Jhabua bypoll, Kantilal Bhuria is the Congress candidate.

Both the BJP and Congress candidates will file their nominations in the presence of senior party leaders on Monday. MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath is expected to be present during the filing of nomination by Kantilal Bhuria.

Many believe that veteran Kantilal Bhuria has a head start against first-timer Bhanu, who he has a strong presence in Ranapur block, where he has been a Janpad Panchayat member in the past. Being the BJYM district head, he also enjoys sizable support among the youth.

Congress is also wary of possible dissent from Javier Medha, a Congress leader who had paved the way for Kantilal Bhuria’s son’s defeat in 2018 assembly polls by contesting the poll as a rebel. This time also he was in contention for the ticket.

A local Congress leader claimed Medha is yet to meet the official party candidate and it is expected that Chief Minister will meet him during his visit to Jhabua on Monday.

Although Kantilal Bhuria had lost to Damor in the Lok Sabha polls, he led by 8,500 votes in the Jhabua assembly constituency, which led to his nomination for the crucial poll.

Besides, the BJP named Lachhuram Kashyap for the Chitrakot assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh. The seat was vacated after BJP MLA Dipak Baij won the Lok Sabha election early this year.

Congress has named Rajman Benjam for the Chitrakot bypoll. Benjam is seen close to Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Earlier, Congress won the Dantewada bypoll in the state.

