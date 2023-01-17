BJP National Executive: Key Meet Enters Day 2; Focus on India's G20's Presidency, Party's Eye on All 9 State Polls of 2023

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)’s National Executive Meet will convene for the second and last day on Tuesday in the national capital, with nearly 350 leaders from across the country are in the executive, ranging from Modi to Union ministers, chief ministers and other senior members from various states, in attendance.

On day 1, the meeting mainly focused on India’s G20 presidency this year, BJP’s focus on upcoming state assembly elections in nine states, and a 9-point resolution targetting the opposition parties.

The resolution was moved by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, backed by Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Karnataka’s State Minister Govind Karjol. Instances where opposition parties have run a negative campaign against the prime minister, were highlighed in the resolution.

Glimpses from Day 1 of BJP National Executive Meeting being held in New Delhi.#BJPNEC2023 pic.twitter.com/sPrku6UwuX— BJP (@BJP4India) January 16, 2023

Here Are Key Highlights From Day 1 of BJP’s National Executive Meet:

BJP President JP Nadda exhorted party leaders to make efforts to ensure that it does not lose in any of the nine state polls. He asserted that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has ensured India’s all-round progress as he expressed confidence of the party’s victory prospects in the polls, including the Lok Sabha election, a PTI report said.

Starting from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, assembly polls are expected to be held in Karnataka followed by Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram in one go and then in Telangana in 2023.

BJP’s National Executive Meet is the first major meeting of the BJP after its landslide victory in Gujarat assembly polls. BJP has been putting in place a number of exercises to strengthen its organisation to ensure that it comes back to power in 2024 at the Centre for a third term.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted several instances in the resolution accusing the opposition parties of running a negative campaign against the party and Prime Minister Modi. Citing such instances, he proposed a 9-point political resolution against the opposition.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that various topics were discussed during the meeting which included the discussion on the Opposition’s derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, G20, and Assembly elections.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said 72,000 booths were marked in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country where BJP was weak and where the party had to reach, an ANI report said.

In his nearly 45-minute closed-door address, JP Nadda highlighted the representation to Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the BJP governments in states and the Centre, besides in constitutional positions like governor.

India has become the world’s fifth-largest economy, second-largest manufacturer of mobile phones, third-largest manufacturer in the auto sector while the length of highway being built every day has risen to 37 km from 12 km earlier, the party president said.

Nadda praised the party’s win in the recent Gujarat assembly polls as “extraordinary and historic", saying winning more than 150 seats in the 182-member assembly is a great achievement.

