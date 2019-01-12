BJP National Executive Meet LIVE: Gathbandhan a Farce, Can Only Form a 'Majboor' Govt, Says PM Modi

BJP National Executive Meet LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s national convention, defended the government's move to provide 10% quota to economically poor upper castes, saying the move would ensure equality for all as he added that the government was working towards farmer welfare. Union Minister Arun Jaitley, addressing the convention, had earlier said their focus will be Modi and elections for the next five months. "Every article we read, news we watch, we should keep in mind how to win and bring back Modi to power," he said.
BJP president Amit Shah had said on Friday the party wanted the Ram temple in Ayodhya to be constructed at the earliest, drawing the most enthusiastic response from thousands of its members at Ramlila Maidan, underscoring its resonance with the saffron party's rank and file.
Jan 12, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)
After Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during BJP national council meet that there have been "no major terrorists attack since 2014', Congress reminded her of "Uri, Gurdaspur, Amarnath Yatra and other 1,094 incidences in Jammu and Kashmir".
Quick reminder to Smt. @nsitharaman. In the last 5 years there have been terrorist attacks in Pathankot, Uri, Gurdaspur, Amarnath Yatra & 1094 incidences in J&K. Clearly the lives of Jawans & Indian civilians matter little to her. https://t.co/u2MSyFJqPl
'Thoda Spine or Totally Supine?': Congress Hits Out at PM Modi Media Coverage of Meet | Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has slammed PM Modi over media coverage of an "in-house" meet.
#RahulGandhi speaks to a stadium full of Non Resident Indians. No LIVE coverage. #Modi speaks to his party cadres, an in-house #BJP program, ALL TV channels showing it LIVE. Come on guys, thoda spine, or totally supine?
PM Modi Concludes Speech | "We have to take our vision forward, this country forward and walk together towards our path," PM Modi concludes this speech with 'bharat mata ki jai' and 'vande mataram'.
Jan 12, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)
"The way farmers plow each field, we also have to plow the political fields, and that's what we have been doing by reaching out to every household and making their members our grassroot workers," says PM Modi, reiterating BJP's slogan of ' mera booth, sabse mazboot'.
Jan 12, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)
"The way you decide your support staff at home, you must also decide on how your 'rashtra sewak' should be. The country should decide on it's leader, who will serve them. Would you like a worker who would siphon off your money? If not, then decide on how would you like your national servant to be," says PM Modi
Jan 12, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)
"Probes are being conducted in the National Herald and Young India cases. Many summons have been sent to the first family of Congress but they are not adhering to any of them," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:46 pm (IST)
'It's a Battle Between Sultanate and Constitution' | "Congress has made sure that every agency under their control troubled me during my tenure as Gujarat CM. They had even imprisoned Amit Shah. We also had the power, we knew the law, we could have done all that. But we believe in law and order unlike them who do not believe in judiciary and CBI. Can we let such people rule the country? It's a battle between people who believe in Sultanate and Democracy," PM Modi says.
Jan 12, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)
"Look at the Ayodhya matter. Congress is using their lawyers to stall the issue. Congress was even ready to impeach the CJI. We should not forget what Congress is doing and we should not let anyone forget it," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:37 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress wants a 'majboor sarkar' (reluctant government) and not a 'mazboot sarkar' (strong government) "The opposing doesn't want a strong govt but want a govt of compulsion. "Why are they are all coming together? They want to make a reluctant government and not a government that is resolute. The country wants a strong government, but they want a government that will promote their own families," PM Modi says while hitting out at Congress.
Jan 12, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)
A trailer of the "opportunist" gathbandhan was recently out. In Telangana, it failed. And in Karnataka, the CM of the alliance government, after being fed up of the grand old party, said that he would be better as a clerk than as the chief minister," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that the chowkidaar is not going to spare anyone. "They can hurl as many insults as they want, but this chowkidar is not going to stop," he says.
Jan 12, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)
Common and Congress Processes of Bank | PM Modi explains difference between 'Common Process' and 'Congress Process' in banks. "If you need a loan, you go to a bank and get it done through Common Process. But under previous government, loans were approved over phones through Congress Process. We are happy to announce that we were able to bring bring Rs 3 lakh crore which were siphoned off unlawfully," he says.
Jan 12, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)
PM Modi on Renaming Places | Referring to criticisms on changing names of schemes and institutions, PM Modi asks, "I want to know how many schemes are in my name?" "We have not renamed anything. Does Ayushman Bharat scheme has my name? We have kept the nation above everything else," he says.
Jan 12, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)
Modi on Farmers and MSP | "Farmers and their empowerment has been an honest attempt by us. We cannot rule out the sins of the past. The previous government only used farmers as vote bank. For us, the crop growers are 'urja daata' (sources of energy). It's a constant process. We are helping farmers at every step. The benefits are long term. MSP demand is decades old. Farmers know the previous government has never even let them raise it, but this government has also turned their demands to a reality," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)
"We were never short of talent. Our government has ensured that the youth and women get opportunities to showcase their talent. For women empowerment, we have done many things. Our opponents have made fun and mocked 'beti bachao'. It's unfortunate," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)
"We have not touched the existing reservation system. This is an additional 10 per cent. You know, some people are trying to spread misinformation against thi s. We need to defeat their motives. For the youth, we need such opportunities. The youth of today knows they are heading to a better India and their government will support them no matter what," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)
PM Modi on Quota for Upper Caste Poor | Talking on 10% quota for upper caste poor, PM Modi says, "This is not just reservation but an attempt to give a new dimension to the aspirations of youths, who are left behind. The provision of reservation done by Babasaheb Ambedkar is as strong today as it was then. And will continue to remain strong."
Jan 12, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)
Earlier, PM Modi also paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary. "BJP is fortunate because we have imbibed his vision and have contributed for nation's building," he had said.
'Had Sardar Patel Been Our 1st PM.....': Modi's Vision of India After Independence | "After Independence, had Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel been the first PM, the image of our country would have been different. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee became the PM, India was a different nation. Had he continued as the prime minister after 2000, our country would have been different. We have taken the nation out of darkness and fear. Nation has moved towards honesty," PM Modi says.
Jan 12, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
Ours is the Longest Corruption-free Govt: Modi | "We passed three resolutions. We should learn each word spoken in these resolutions. We need to take governance to each household. The nation looks up to us. BJP has shown how it can take the nation to its peak. For the longest, it's the first corruption free government. The previous governments pushed the nation into a well of darkness — 2004 to 2014 was all resolution about corruption and scams," says PM Narendra Modi during BJP executive meet.
Jan 12, 2019 1:48 pm (IST)
PM Modi requests each worker to live up to the principles of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "I offer my condolences to families of each worker whom we lost last year. I bow down to each party worker. It is due to your resolve that BJP has seen such a rise," says Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)
"This is the first time that the BJP council meet is being held without late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. I am sure he is blessing us from wherever he is, and I am sure he is happy to see his party's progress today," says PM Modi.
Jan 12, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)
PM Modi Addresses Meet | Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his address at BJP national council meet, says that today he has sought time to speak more. "A party that ran from two rooms once upon a time, is today holding such a huge meeting of its leaders, this itself is an achievement," he says.
Jan 12, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)
Hitting out at united Opposition, Amit Shah says, "This gathbandhan was formed out of greed. It is good that this contest is taking place. I know that our cadres will lead this fight for us and ensure us a victory."
Jan 12, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
"BJP is at the Centre since 2014 with 16 states under our party's rule. We are doing a lot for the country unlike Congress, which has ruined the country with its dynastic politics. They have been toying with democracy. Our performance in the last few elections have not been good. Our opposition may have won, but we have not lost. We have a chance in 2019 to win back all the states we lost in these elections. No gathbandhan can defeat us if we have the blessing of the voters," says Amit Shah during BJP national council meet.
Jan 12, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)
BJP National President Amit Shah asked people to donate money on the NaMo app and encouraged them to by Modi Merchandise. “Purchase NaMo caps and others such things from the NaMo app.”
Jan 12, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)
"Thirdly, the narrative that Modi allowed 2.5 lakh crore owed to banks to not be recovered is not true," Arun Jaitley said.
Jan 12, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)
Jaitley Says PM Saved Money in Rafael Deal | “We’ve not made a single mistake which the BJP workers should be ashamed of. We have a prime minister who saved money in Rafale deal. Congress was trounced in the Parliament when the Supreme Court gave verdict in our favour,” Jaitley said.
Jan 12, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
We Must Decide Agenda, Show aggression: Jaitely | “Secondly, we should focus on the five-year performance of PM Modi. We have to control the narrative and decide the agenda. We have to show aggression.” Jaitley said.
Jan 12, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)
Jaitley asked BJP workers to focus on six key issues ahead of the Lok Sabha election. "First question is, who will lead the nation? Workers should ensure that the debate revolves around who will lead nation in 2019. The opposition keeps tries to deflect the issue. During Modi government’s tenure, there was labour, decisiveness, capacity of performance and proof that corruption-free India could be a reality," he said.
The saffron party, which is seeking a repeat of its stellar performance of 2014, seems to be making calibrated changes in the poll strategy. Ten per cent reservation to the Economically Weaker Sections has been promised, Universal Basic Income for people living below poverty line is reportedly in the offing and Modi has ruled out an ordinance route for the Ram Temple, despite pressure by the RSS.
Projecting the Lok Sabha polls as a clash of ideologies and likening it to the third battle of Panipat between Marathas and the Afghan army, Shah had said the election results will be equally significant for the country.
He dismissed the proposed grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP as a "sham", saying they are a disparate group with neither a leader nor any policy and have been brought together by their greed of power. The BJP must win the elections to pursue its agenda of cultural nationalism and the poor's welfare, he said.
In his speech, which lasted over an hour, Shah repeatedly emphasised the significance of the upcoming polls, stressed on a number of Modi government's measures- especially those related to security, curbing corruption and welfare programmes- and hit out at the Congress for its dare to target Modi on the issue of graft when its president Rahul Gandhi is on bail in a "case of corruption".
"Nobody other than Modi can give a strong government," Shah said, adding that it will be an election to give stability to the country's development and the party's expansion.
Opposition parties know that it is impossible to "defeat" Modi, who has emerged as the "nucleus" of politics like the Congress was for many decades, he said, claiming that people continue to stand behind the prime minister like a rock and that the BJP is sure to win under him.
Underlining the election's significance, he said battles are of different kinds; consequences of some are confined to win and defeated, of some others are felt for a decade of so while of some others are felt for centuries.
"I believe the 2019 battle is going to be like this," he said, drawing a parallel with the third battle of Panipat. "This is an example in history which matches with the situation today," he said, asserting that it is a must for the party to win the polls.