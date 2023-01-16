BJP National Executive Meet LIVE: Eye on 2024 Polls, 2-Day Meet Starts Today; Traffic Advisory Issued for PM's Roadshow in Delhi

Read more

Sabha elections. According to reports, the meet is also likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party national president J P Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for assembly and general elections, a PTI report said.

Among key BJP leaders attending the meeting, would be PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda several Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states and around 350 executive members.

BJP has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

Vehicular movement is likely to be affected in parts of Delhi on Monday with the police imposing traffic restrictions on certain roads in view of the roadshow.

The roadshow from Patel Chowk roundabout on Sansad Marg to Jai Singh Road Junction is expected to draw a large crowd and will commence at 3 pm.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Sunday, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the meeting. There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party’s national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters.

JP Nadda’s three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

In light of the mega roadshow, Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to GPO, both carriageways), Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm, a PTI report said.

