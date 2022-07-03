BJP National Executive Meet: PM Modi's Address, Party Resolution Key Focus On Day 2

On the second day of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national executive meeting on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech and party’s political resolution that are expected to be passed unanimously remain the key focus. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely will propose a political resolution for the party, which will be seconded by Chief Ministers from the BJP-ruled states.

While Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai will speak on the political resolution, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will make a presentation on the situation and the political scenario in the poll-bound state.

BJP meet:

Ahead of the meeting on the second day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Bhagyalakshmi Temple at Charminar.

The political resolution is a vision document that will be passed today where the BJP is expected to highlight its electoral successes in the recent, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The party is also expected to laud PM Modi and his leadership for navigating its success in the states which were once alien spots to the BJP political map.

BJP president JP Nadda Saturday accused the Opposition of pursuing “destructive” politics and opposing India in their zeal to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that while his party is engaged in empowering the poor the rivals are busy in empowering their own families.

As nearly 350 BJP delegates, including members of its top brass like PM Modi, congregated here on the first day of its national executive meeting, the party announced a host of activities with its eyes firmly set on the next round of polls, including the all important Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

In his speech at the party’s office-bearers’ meeting followed by his inaugural address at the national executive, Nadda hit out at the Opposition for its “corruption” and “family rule” and accused it of acting irresponsibly by “misleading” people on issues like vaccination, farm reform laws (now repealed) and surgical strikes on terror camps inside Pakistan.

Other issues to be tackled in the political resolution include, political violence in several states and the larger agenda of the opposition parties in their efforts to malign the reputation of the government and how that needs to be dispelled.

