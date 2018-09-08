BJP National Executive Meet Today, Close Watch on Political Messaging on Caste Protests Ahead of Polls

The BJP National Executive meeting, which gets underway in Delhi on Saturday, will be closely watched for political messaging by top party leadership to manage caste calculations ahead of elections in four states in December.Recent Constitution amendments to restore stringent bail provisions in the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act triggered protests by upper caste groups in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Bihar earlier this week.The government had to bring amendments in Parliament to nullify a Supreme Court order, which some NDA allies and MPs alleged had watered down the law framed in 1989. Protests in the first week of April by Dalit groups against the court ruling had led to large-scale violence in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.BJP chief Amit Shah will hold a meeting of party office bearers on Saturday morning. The meeting, to be attended all BJP chief ministers apart from other members, will begin with a speech by Shah.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the national executive on Sunday afternoon.According to sources, Saturday’s agenda will include discussion on upcoming Assembly elections, while 2019 Lok Sabha elections would be discussed on Sunday. The executive is likely to pass three resolutions in the two-day meeting.The meeting, earlier slated for August, was postponed following the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The venue for the national executive has been named Atal Sthal after the late party patriarch. Banners and posters with Vajpayee’s photos have been put up paying homage to the first non-Congress prime minister to complete a full term in office, in what is being seen as an attempt by the party to underscore his legacy in the face of upper caste unrest.The party is likely to pass a resolution in the executive, laying emphasis on the current political situation in the country and will prominently highlight schemes and programmes of the Modi government.