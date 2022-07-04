BJP National Executive Resolution Hails 'Historic' SC Clean Chit for Modi, Slams Cong's 'Negative Politics'

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday in its political resolution at its national executive meeting highlighted the “historic” Supreme Court judgement clearing Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots of 2002 and demanded an apology from the Congress while also slamming the party for “negative politics”, and cited development as a reason for its decision to support Eknath Shinde as the chief minister in Maharashtra.

The 13-page resolution has referred to the latest political turnaround in Maharashtra to say the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government had stopped all development in the state. “For the development of Maharashtra and the welfare of the people of the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party has supported Eknath Shinde as Chief Minister and Devendra Nath Fadnavis has taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister from the BJP. Due to the opportunistic and unprincipled alliance of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ in the state, the development of Maharashtra was stopped and the people were facing massive corruption and misgovernance. This step has once again proven that the BJP never craves power but believes in serving the people selflessly and working for their welfare. With the goal of serving the people of Maharashtra under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we will again take the state forward on the path of development and good governance,” the resolution has said.

Referring to the “historic” SC decision on the Gujarat riots case, the resolution says the dictum of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ has once again been proven to be true. “It is now fully established that attempts were made to maliciously target the then Chief Minister of the state, Narendra Modi, in the Gujarat riots on the basis of a political conspiracy. As part of the vendetta politics of the Congress-led opposition, some so-called NGOs and ‘intellectuals’ and even a section of the foreign-run media, forming a complete ‘ecosystem’ were part of the conspiracy,” the political resolution says.

It adds that while enduring false allegations, baseless charges, and malicious propaganda for years, Modi never let his faith in the Indian Constitution, judicial process, and judicial system of the country be shaken, and finally he came out unscathed from all kinds of ordeals. “The way the Prime Minister has demonstrated political tolerance, maturity, large-heartedness and faith in democracy and the constitution for years is an example for Indian social life. For this, the BJP National Executive salutes him and extends its heartfelt greetings to him,” it adds.

The resolution says that Modi came out clean from all levels of court judgments—from district to high court and now Supreme Court. “This decision of the Hon’ble Supreme Court has also exposed a large political conspiracy against the Prime Minister, as the Hon’ble Supreme Court has ordered strict legal action against these conspirators. The Bharatiya Janata Party wholeheartedly welcomes this decision of the Supreme Court and supports strict legal action against the guilty. Simultaneously, this executive strongly condemns such conspiratorial vendetta politics and demands that Congress and its allies immediately apologise to the entire nation for their complicity in this heinous conspiracy,” the political resolution says.

On the other hand, the resolution has slammed the “negative politics of Congress led Opposition”, saying that it is extremely unfortunate that the parties that were in power for years are today not playing the role of a constructive opposition as envisaged under the Constitution of India and are continuously violating democratic norms. “To serve its politically vested interests, it is resorting to the politics of lies and deception. It seems that it neither has faith in the Constitution of India, nor has faith in the people of the country, nor does it have faith in democratic values. The Congress and its allies are deeply immersed in the politics of dynasty, casteism, and regionalism and are victims of ideological, opportunistic, and corrupt political culture,” the resolution mentioned.

“They want to stop the pace of development of the country by opposing every constructive step of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, blocking the laws passed by Parliament while backing the politics of mob rule on the streets. This is the reason why the Congress led opposition is continuously losing the trust of the people,” it added.

The BJP has said that while the nation was unitedly facing the challenges of the pandemic, some opposition parties were busy scoring political points through false propaganda and baseless campaigns. “The nation will never forget the way the Congress and other opposition parties tried to break the morale of the nation by instilling fear, suspicion, and negativity in the hearts of people by questioning the nation’s capability and by maligning “Made in India” vaccines. Whenever there was any crisis in the country or any action taken in the national interest, the Congress and its allies raised questions. Whether it was the surgical strike by the army, air strike or any moment of bravery and valour of the Indian army on the border, Congress and its allies are always seen standing on opposite poles,” the document says.

The political resolution has highlighted that when the Congress president and its former president are questioned by the investigating agencies, the entire Congress opposes it by taking to the streets, “but if there is any issue of national interest, the Congress party is seen opposing the nation itself”. It adds that due to dynastic politics, the Congress has become synonymous with “unprincipled, opportunistic, and corrupt politics” in the country. “There is no doubt that a party that does not practise internal democracy can never understand the real meaning of democracy. In desperation, Congress is pushing itself to its own destruction. The Congress today stands with the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ by collaborating with the divisive elements in the country and wants to spread confusion in the country,” it adds.

The resolution also mentions that while Pakistan takes recourse to Congress leaders’ remarks in its statements against India, Congress leaders do not shy away from referring to Kashmir as a matter of the United Nations. “Many of his statements provoke other countries to interfere in India’s internal affairs and raise questions about India’s sovereignty. It is extremely unfortunate that in many opposition-ruled states the ‘perpetually pessimistic’ opposition has been opposing implementation of welfare schemes of the Central Government like Ayushman Yojana, thus depriving the citizenry of the country of the benefits accruing to them. Today, dynastic politics has become a threat to the parties functioning on principles and high ideals. It is highly unfortunate that many political parties of the country have also surrendered to the anti-democratic dynastic politics, casteism and regionalism,” it says.

The resolution also says that BJP stands for empowerment and representation and the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind for the post of President in the year 2017 and now with the nomination of Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved that the BJP is concerned about political representation and empowerment of all weaker and backward communities, including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the country. “This National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party appeals to all the political parties of the country, all the members of the electoral college of the Presidential elections, to vote unitedly in favour of Draupadi Murmu and support the country’s first woman from the Scheduled Tribes community to be elected as the President of India. This is a historic occasion when all of us are getting the privilege of electing a woman President from the tribal community of the country for the first time. It is a proud moment for the entire nation. Let everyone come forward to make an important contribution in this yagya,” the political resolution mentions.

It also mentions that for the first time, “Made in India” vaccines were produced in large quantities in India itself within a record time. “It resulted in the success of the world’s largest and fastest vaccination programme, which was able to provide more than 95% of India’s huge population with at least one dose of vaccine within months. The opposition, which claimed that it would take 15 years to vaccinate everyone in India, is now speechless after 200 crore doses have been administered in less than a year and a half,” the political resolution has said.

