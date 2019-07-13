Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

BJP National General Secretary Ram Lal Appointed to RSS Post, V Satish Front-runner to Take Over

The post of general secretary of the organisation holds a lot of importance in the BJP-RSS. In the past, it has been held by leaders like Sundar Singh Bhandari, KN Govindacharya, Narendra Modi and Sanjay Joshi.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:July 13, 2019, 7:24 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
BJP National General Secretary Ram Lal Appointed to RSS Post, V Satish Front-runner to Take Over
File photo of Ram Lal (with folded hands). (Courtesy: BJP website)
Loading...

New Delhi: Ram Lal, the longest-serving BJP general secretary in charge of organisation, has been repatriated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The decision was announced after a three-day meeting of 'Sangh pracharaks' at Vijaywada.

The post of the general secretary of the organisation, or 'sangathan mantri', is the key link between the BJP and the RSS. A full-time RSS 'pracharak' is appointed to the post who works on deputation in the BJP till his repatriation. Ram lal will now function as the 'seh sampark pramukh' (or co-convenor of all-India public relations).

In the past Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay Joshi, Govindacharya and Kushabhau Tjackray have worked in the post.

There were four national joint general secretaries (organisation) under Ramlal — V Satish, Saudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and BL Santhosh. Satish is likely to be announced as his successor.

Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya public relations chief, said, “He is no more in the responsibility of the BJP. He will be our all-India executive member looking after public relations. The decision was taken today at the conclusion of the three-day long meeting.”

“It is now for the BJP to decide on the next general secretary. We have followed our regular practice. These changes take place after some years, there is no specific reason behind this,” Kumar added.

Ram Lal, the longest-serving general secretary, is known for his organisational skills and coordination with the RSS while keeping in mind the primacy of the Sangh ideology. His colleagues laud him for being rooted to the ground and for calling frequent meetings. He was well-connected with the state units and kept the channels of communication open between the BJP and RSS.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram