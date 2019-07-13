BJP National General Secretary Ram Lal Appointed to RSS Post, V Satish Front-runner to Take Over

New Delhi: Ram Lal, the longest-serving BJP general secretary in charge of organisation, has been repatriated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The decision was announced after a three-day meeting of 'Sangh pracharaks' at Vijaywada.

The post of the general secretary of the organisation, or 'sangathan mantri', is the key link between the BJP and the RSS. A full-time RSS 'pracharak' is appointed to the post who works on deputation in the BJP till his repatriation. Ram lal will now function as the 'seh sampark pramukh' (or co-convenor of all-India public relations).

In the past Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sanjay Joshi, Govindacharya and Kushabhau Tjackray have worked in the post.

There were four national joint general secretaries (organisation) under Ramlal — V Satish, Saudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and BL Santhosh. Satish is likely to be announced as his successor.

Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya public relations chief, said, “He is no more in the responsibility of the BJP. He will be our all-India executive member looking after public relations. The decision was taken today at the conclusion of the three-day long meeting.”

“It is now for the BJP to decide on the next general secretary. We have followed our regular practice. These changes take place after some years, there is no specific reason behind this,” Kumar added.

Ram Lal, the longest-serving general secretary, is known for his organisational skills and coordination with the RSS while keeping in mind the primacy of the Sangh ideology. His colleagues laud him for being rooted to the ground and for calling frequent meetings. He was well-connected with the state units and kept the channels of communication open between the BJP and RSS.