1-min read

BJP National General Secretary Ram Lal Appointed to RSS Post, V Satish Likely Successor

The post of general secretary of the organisation holds a lot of importance in the BJP-RSS. In the past, it has been held by leaders like Sundar Singh Bhandari, KN Govindacharya, Narendra Modi and Sanjay Joshi.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:July 13, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
File photo of Ram Lal (with folded hands). (Courtesy: BJP website)
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (National) General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal will step down from the post and has been repatriated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He will continue with executive board of the RSS and has been appointed as ‘Akhil Bharatiya Sahsampark Pramukh’ (co-convenor of all-India public relations of the RSS).

The decision was taken at a three-day ‘Prantha Pracharak Baithak’ of the RSS in Vijayawada.

There were four national joint general secretaries (organisation) under Ramlal — V Satish, Saudan Singh, Shiv Prakash and BL Santhosh. Satish is likely to be announced as his successor.

Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya public relations chief, said, “He is no more in the responsibility of the BJP. He will be our all-India executive member looking after public relations. The decision was taken today at the conclusion of the three-day long meeting.”

“It is now for the BJP to decide on the next general secretary. We have followed our regular practice. These changes take place after some years, there is no specific reason behind this,” Kumar added.

The post of general secretary of the organisation holds a lot of importance in the BJP-RSS. In the past, it has been held by leaders like Sundar Singh Bhandari, KN Govindacharya, Narendra Modi and Sanjay Joshi.

Ram Lal, the longest-serving general secretary, is known for his organisational skills and coordination with the RSS while keeping in mind the primacy of the Sangh ideology. His colleagues laud him for being rooted to the ground and for calling frequent meetings. He was well-connected with the state units and kept the channels of communication open between the BJP and RSS.

Earlier this year, Ram Lal’s niece, Shreya Gupta, got married to Gorakhpur resident Faizan Kareem. The high-profile wedding in Lucknow was attended by BJP ministers and Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik. Kareem is the son of UP Congress leader Surheeta Kareem.

