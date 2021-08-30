BJP National Team Visiting Tripura for a Week to Lend Ear to Voices of Dissent, Identify 'Mistakes'

An August Sunday gathering, graced by senior members and MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party members at Tripura’s Agartala, is giving more than one reason for the ruling party of the state to ponder upon. The agenda of the congregation of the political leaders was distinct from the speech of the first speaker: to identify the “mistakes” of the government and put it before the national leadership.

“We have gathered here to seek means and ways to bring an amendment in the party and the way it functions now. We are here to discuss the drawback and the lacunae in the government and take it to the leadership as the party and the leaders are not “heading” to us. We have given a scope for all to vent out their anguish and I think there is nothing wrong in it. We shall take these views to the leadership and the government,” said Sudip Roy Burma, former Minister Health Tripura.

On the recent political violence in Tripura and a series of accusations by the Trinamool Congress that the BJP government in the state is orchestrating vindictive politics the seeming disgruntled, Burman said, “I won’t say that the law and order situation in the state is perfect as there are ample scope for improvement and no room for satisfaction. I will ask the government to avail this scope for betterment of the law and order situation”

If reports are to be believed then the former Tripura health minister has met top TMC leaders in Delhi and is reportedly contemplating returning to the party, which he once left for the BJP.

“I am quite comfortable where I am. Let’s see, I am dealing with the present right now. Rest, for the speculation I cannot do much about it,” said Burma.

Burman was made the Health Minister of the state after he switched sides from Trinamool to BJP in 2017. The ministry was later detached from him owing to his growing differences with the party leadership.

Differences between Burman and the state party leadership grew deep when he, along with five other disgruntled MLAs, reached Delhi and met party national president J P Nadda.

BJP National General Secretary Dilip Saikia, National General Secretary Ajay Jamwal, North-East Zonal Secretary (Organization) Vinod Sonkar and State Pravari, Phanindranath Sarma are visiting Tripura from Monday till September 4.

With TMC taking “Khela Hobe” to Tripura and rising dissatisfaction among the party’s rank and file, the visiting national team have their role and duty chalked out before things take a turn for the worse.

