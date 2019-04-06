BJP Never Believes in Politics of Dynasty, Says Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Taking a swipe at the JMM and the Congress, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday said that the BJP never believes in politics of dynasty."The BJP never does politics of dynasty and family. That is the reason why a 'tea seller' is Prime Minister and a 'mazdoor' is a Chief Minister (of Jharkhand). The people of the country cast their votes keeping the interest of the country, which led to a majority government after 30 years (in 2014)," Das said told reporters here.Das accompanied party nominee V D Ram when he went to file his nomination from Palamau (SC) constituency, which is going to polls on April 29.The chief ministers remarks on politics of family dynasty comes in the background of the JMM re-nominating its president Shibu Soren from Dumka and his daughter Anjali Soren from Mayurbhanj in neighbouring Odisha in the Lok Sabha elections.Sorens son, Hemant has been a former chief minister and currently holds the post of working president and the youngest son, Basant, is a youth JMM leader.Sorens daughter-in-law Sita Soren is a party MLA from Jama assembly seat.Accusing the Congress of promoting corruption and scams, Das said the people have become aware now and would give mandate on the basis of cultural nationalism and politics of development.The chief minister claimed that since 2014 all the sections of the society benefited from government schemes and nobody could deny the fact."There were only 38 lakh households which had electricity before 2014 and in the last four and a half years the state government electrified 30 lakh more households.Similarly, hundred per cent toilets were constructed during the period from 18 per cent toilets before 2014," Das said.He claimed that the state government had given jobs to 1.05 lakh youth at one go while the government addressed the needs of the farmers. Das said his government would bring in an act that would protect Journalists.