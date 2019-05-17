BJP Never Respected Gandhi, Apologies on Nathuram Godse Remark are Fake: Kamal Nath

: Claiming that Bharatiya Janata Party’s apologies on Nathuram Godse were fake, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said views expressed by Pragya Thakur on Mahatma Gandhi actually belonged to the BJP.Nath in an exclusive chat with News18 stressed on the fact that the whole country believes that it’s a country of Mahatma Gandhi and we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of him this year."It’s nothing but a conspiracy that first let someone say something and later make him/her apologise for the remarks," opined the MP Chief Minister. He added it is not for the first time this has happened. "She had said things about late Hemant Karkare as well," he said.On being asked about a BJP leader’s social media post in which the leader called Mahatma Gandhi ‘rashtrapita’ of Pakistan and not of India, the CM alleged BJP is exhibiting an ideology similar to that of Hindu Mahasabha in 1950s.Gandhi still symbolises non-violence and is respected world over, he claimed. The senior leader alleged the BJP since the days of Jan Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha, never accepted Mahatma Gandhi and his views.On being asked about Sonia Gandhi convening a meeting of UPA in New Delhi on May 23 and him being tasked with the responsibility of contacting allies, Nath said irrespective of an alliance or not, all parties have the same goal, ousting the BJP from power. "Everyone would sit together and have discussions to find some solution. Yes, I am having discussions," he affirmed.Over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated accusations against him over 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Nath retorted saying was there a single FIR against him in 34 years or did any of the probe commissions say anything about him. "Why PM Modi has remembered this after 34 years?" he questioned.The MP Chief Minister hit back on PM Modi advising him to maintain the dignity of his post while commenting on the latter’s accusation on late PM Rajiv Gandhi over corruption and alleged holidaying on INS Viraat. "He has dented the honour of the country and democracy by bringing the campaigning to low levels," alleged Nath.Asked to comment whether the Congress was slightly late in introducing Priyanka Gandhi in MP in the wake of the massive response to her rally in Indore, the Chief Minister claimed these are things of the past and they need to look ahead.The veteran leader sought to throw his weight behind Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his demand of special status to Bihar, adding why the status wasn’t given should be replied by PM Modi.When asked whether the country would be free of Congress or would be with Congress on May 23, the Congress veteran claimed a country free of Congress was a dream of Modiji but the country can never be free of Congress. "Would the public be with the party or not, it is up to them," he said."The public could tolerate anything but not deceit and they have been cheated in the last five years," claimed the former union minister adding whatever PM Modi said was speaking on five years ago, he is not ready to speak right now. If Modi says the country was safe under him, he should remember, the armed forces have been established by Nehru and Indira Gandhi.The attacks on parliament, Kargil and Pulwama took place under BJP but PM Modi says the country is safe. The politics of deceit won’t last long, he claimed.