BJP Nominee Elected to RS Seat from Puducherry

The Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee S Selvaganapathy was on Monday declared elected to the lone seat in Rajya Sabha from Puducherry without contest. Secretary to the Territorial Assembly R Mounisamy, in a press release, said Selvaganapathy was declared elected uncontested to the seat which falls vacant on October 6.

This is the first time the BJP is getting representation from Puducherry in the Upper House. Today was the last day to withdraw nominations. Selvaganapathy`s nomination alone was found in order during scrutiny of papers while nominations of five other candidates (Independents) were rejected as they did not have the required number of proposers.

Selvaganapathy is the 10th member from Puducherry to the Rajya Sabha since 1962. He filed the nomination with the support of the AINRC heading the coalition government in Puducherry.

