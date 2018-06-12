English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP Nominee Wins Maharashtra Legislative Council Poll
The former Maharashtra minister defeated NCP-backed Ashok Jagdale by a margin of 74 votes, an election official said.
File image of BJP flag. (Image: AFP)
Mumbai: BJP candidate Suresh Dhas on Tuesday won the Maharashtra Legislative Council election from the Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat.
The former Maharashtra minister defeated NCP-backed Ashok Jagdale by a margin of 74 votes, an election official said.
Of the 1003 votes polled, Dhas got 526 votes, while Jagdale polled 452 votes, an official release said. Altogether 25 votes were declared invalid, while a voter opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.
Counting of votes was held today for seat, where biennial elections, along with five other Legislative Council seats, were held on May 21.
While counting of votes for those five seats was held on May 24, the process for Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat was deferred due to a court order on suspension of some local bodies members in Beed district.
In the results declared for the five local body seats on May 24, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had won two seats each, while the NCP retained one.
The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested the polls in alliance. The opposition Congress and the NCP had also tied-up for the biennial polls.
Apart from Amravati, the BJP bagged Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli local bodies seat.
The Shiv Sena won the Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies seats.
The NCP retained the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat but lost the Nashik seat to the Sena.
The Congress fared poorly in all the three seats it contested -- Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadhchiroli, Parbhani-Hingoli and Amravati.
With today's result, the BJP's tally in the 78-member Upper House has increased to 19, while the NCP's tally is 21. Congress has 17 and Shiv Sena 11 members in the House.
Also Watch
The former Maharashtra minister defeated NCP-backed Ashok Jagdale by a margin of 74 votes, an election official said.
Of the 1003 votes polled, Dhas got 526 votes, while Jagdale polled 452 votes, an official release said. Altogether 25 votes were declared invalid, while a voter opted for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.
Counting of votes was held today for seat, where biennial elections, along with five other Legislative Council seats, were held on May 21.
While counting of votes for those five seats was held on May 24, the process for Osmanabad-Beed-Latur local bodies seat was deferred due to a court order on suspension of some local bodies members in Beed district.
In the results declared for the five local body seats on May 24, the BJP and the Shiv Sena had won two seats each, while the NCP retained one.
The ruling BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested the polls in alliance. The opposition Congress and the NCP had also tied-up for the biennial polls.
Apart from Amravati, the BJP bagged Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli local bodies seat.
The Shiv Sena won the Nashik and Parbhani-Hingoli local bodies seats.
The NCP retained the Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg seat but lost the Nashik seat to the Sena.
The Congress fared poorly in all the three seats it contested -- Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadhchiroli, Parbhani-Hingoli and Amravati.
With today's result, the BJP's tally in the 78-member Upper House has increased to 19, while the NCP's tally is 21. Congress has 17 and Shiv Sena 11 members in the House.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Flipkart Samsung Carnival: More Than Rs 10,000 Discount on Galaxy S8, No-Cost EMIs And More
- Deepika Padukone Tweets About Her Safety After Beaumonde Towers Fire, Asks Fans to Pray for The Firefighters
- India vs Afghanistan: Five Key Player Battles to Look Out For
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift
- Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics