“I’ll only say this to Rahul Gandhi,” Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said at the News18 Rising India Summit, “the entire country is now Congress-mukt.”Fielding questions, the first-time CM and five-term MLA pointed out that the BJP had now gone where it could never go before. Referring to the elections in northeastern states, he said that where BJP didn't even have representatives, it now formed governments.Thakur was in a panel alongside fellow BJP party men, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, from whom, he said, he had a lot to learn.“I have to thank the PM and Gadkari ji, for the national highways programme which will bring connectivity to Himachal,” he said.This particular point was raised by Bollywood actor and Himachal native Kangana Ranaut, who was in the audience. She said that connectivity was the biggest challenge for people visiting the state and her biggest demand from the CM.Last year, the road transport ministry had declared about 246 km length of Himachal state roads as new National Highways, from the end of financial year 2013-14 till July 2017.With this, the total length of national highways in Himachal Pradesh became about 2,642 km. Apart from this, the ministry also approved “in-principle” about 4,507 km state roads as new national highways.