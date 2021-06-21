BJP OBC Leader Pankaja Munde Says Party to Begin Agitation for Reservation Across Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party OBC leader Pankaja Munde has announced that the BJP will file litigation in court to withhold civic polls until the state government resolves the issue of political reservation for the Other Backward Community (OBC).

“BJP has decided to conduct state-wide agitation on June 26. The state government is responsible for the abolition of OBJC political reservation. The government failed to produce empirical data of OBC to the Supreme Court. Now, the BJP has decided to conduct strong agitation so that the state government can hear the loud demand of OBC,” she said.

She said, “I can share the stage with any party leaders on the issue of OBC reservation. The state government cabinet ministers have the right to make decisions. There is no need to point the finger at the central government for the decision. It is the state government’s responsibility to submit empirical data of OBC to court. However, the state government is busier to stabilise their regime and ignore the basic problem of the common man,” added the former Child and Welfare Minister of Maharashtra.

While ruling out that the reservation in favour of OBCs in local bodies should not result in exceeding the 50 per cent cap in reservation quota, the apex court directed the state government to appoint a dedicated commission for collecting empirical data, based on which, the reservation quota of the community is fixed.

It means no seat is going to be reserved for the OBC community in the upcoming local bodies comprising municipal corporations, municipal councils, zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats at least for this year or until the state completes the entire process.

Meanwhile, a silent sit-in protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community began in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur last week under the leadership of BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. This formally launched the statewide agitation over the Maratha quota issue.

The agitation began at the memorial of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj with several MLAs and other leaders cutting across the party lines taking part in it. Several Maratha organisations in the state have extended their support to the protest. Among those present at the agitation were Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar, Kolhapur guardian minister and Congress leader Satej Patil, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here