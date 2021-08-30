BJP OBC Morcha to Reach Out to People with Achievements of Modi Govt for 2022 UP Polls

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is not in a mood for any laxity and doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. The party which is known for keeping its workers active round the year has now planned its outreach programmes for different sections of the society. The ruling BJP will be kicking off its door-to-door campaign from the first week of September along with organising the enlightened classes convention in many districts.

Meanwhile, the OBC Morcha will also be in a key role in the State and is all prepared to reach out to the OBC segment with the development work done for the OBC classes by the Modi government. The OBC Morcha will be holding big rallies and outreach programmes in all the 403 Assembly seats in order to reach out to the OBCs which constitute a sizable chunk of voters in each district.

Speaking to news18 over phone, BJP UP OBC Morcha State Working Committee Chief Narendra Kashyap said, “We have a key meeting of the State Working Committee that is proposed on 18th September in Ayodhya in which the State leadership along with some central ministers will be present. The meeting is quite important as decisions will be made on the election strategy and other important work related to the organisation.”

“To bring together the OBC segment along with the BJP and to ensure that the party returns to power once again, we are continuously working. We have meetings of the OBC Morcha lined up to prepare our organisational structure for the upcoming elections so that our workers can reach out to the people with the achievements of the BJP government and to strengthen the organisation further so that we can achieve our target of 350 plus seats in the elections.

The OBC Morcha plays a key role as you know that it represents a large group. The OBC segment is quite happy with the development work done by the Modi government for the backwards. Be it the matter of giving constitutional rights to the OBC commission or the representation in the ministry or the 27% reservation in the NEET,” said Kashyap.

Divulging more details on the outreach programme, the UP BJP OBC Morcha Chief said, “The meetings of the OBC Morcha for preparation are lined up on August 31 in Meerut, 2nd September in Ayodhya, 3rd September in Kanpur, 4th September in Mathura, 8th September in Kashi, 9th September in Gorakhpur. We will be taking the work done by the BJP government for the OBC by holding big rallies in all the 403 Assembly seats and inform the people about it. We will also tell people how Congress did nothing even after such a long tenure, while BSP and SP were limited till family and caste politics. The BJP stood for the national interest and it will definitely gain on this point.”

Meanwhile on Monday, a video message was released on the official Twitter handle of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP giving a message to the farmers saying, “BJP government making farmers strong. Farmers becoming self-reliant by buying and paying crops at the right time. Jeetega Vikas, Jeetega UP.”

The BJP is going to start a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh. From September 5, BJP will start door-to-door campaign along with conferences for enlightened classes will also be organised in every Assembly seat. With the intention of strengthening its hold on every section, BJP will go among the people and will start a public relations campaign in view of the elections. Public relations campaign will start with the slogan ‘Har Ghar BJP’.

BJP aims to reach every household, every voter. There will be a public relations campaign on all issues including Ram Mandir Construction, Kashi Vishwanath, Vindhyavasini Devi corridor, Article 370, triple talaq, law and order, etc.

Through of enlightened classes conferences, BJP wants to keep a strong hold on every section of the society. Apart from this, BJP is also going to run a campaign to strengthen the party at the booth level. From September 25, there will be a Panna Pramukh conference in which the Panna Pramukh will be given the responsibility of contacting the voters.

