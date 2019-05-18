English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Objects to Painting Resembling Symbol of a Party at Polling Stations of Patna Sahib
A party delegation led by Bihar BJP vice-president Devesh Kumar met CEO H R Srinivasa and submitted a memorandum objecting painting resembling the symbol of a political party (Congress' hand).
Image for Representation
Patna: Bihar BJP on Thursday objected to a painting resembling symbol of a national party at three polling stations under Patna Sahib constituency and demanded reinspection of all booths in the district in view of this.
A party delegation led by Bihar BJP vice-president Devesh Kumar met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) H R Srinivasa and submitted a memorandum objecting painting resembling the symbol of a political party (Congress' hand).
Other members of the delegation were Prashant Kumar Verma, Radhika Raman, Nikhil Anand, Pankaj Singh, Rakesh Kumar Singh and Rajiv Ranjan, all Bihar BJP functionaries.
Expressing the hope that the Election Commission would maintain its objectivity and neutrality, the BJP team drew the CEOs attention towards the painting at polling stations 149, 150 and 167 under Bankipore assembly segment of Patna Sahib Parliamentary constituency which the party workers found during a visit.
The party (BJP) demands the Commission that it should take suo motu cognizance of the matter and take appropriate action against officials responsible for the painting.
It also sought removal of the painting without any delay besides suspending the erring officials.
Patna district has two lok sabha constituencies of Patna Sahib and Pataliputra.
Union Minister and BJP's nominee Ravi Shankar Prasad and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha fighting on Congress ticket are locked in an intese contest at Patna Sahib.
While another union minister and BJP's nominee Ram Kripal Yadav is taking on Lalu Prasad's eldest daughter and RJD candidate Misa Bharti on Pataliputra seat.
When contacted, the Chief Electoral Officer told PTI that the painting has not been carried out by the district administration, rather it seems that it might be done by some children after colouring their hands.
We have asked officials to remove the painting from the booths, Srinivasa said.
