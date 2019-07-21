Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day event on Sunday launched a fresh salvo at the BJP claiming that it was indulging in horse-trading.

In the rally that was attended by lakhs of supports, Banerjee said, "The BJP is offering Rs 2 crore and a petrol pump to our MLAs to switch over... Just like in Karnataka, the BJP is indulging in horse-trading everywhere," Banerjee alleged.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also alleged that central agencies are threatening TMC leaders and elected representatives with prison in chit fund scam cases if they don't get in touch with the BJP.

"Central agencies are threatening our leaders and elected representatives over chit fund scams, asking them to get in touch with the BJP or face prison," Banerjee said.

She further said that the party will launch a state-wide protest on July 26, demanding the return of black money that was "siphoned off" by the BJP. The chief minister accused the saffron party of luring TMC MLAs with money and other perks.

She said the BJP government at the Centre would not last for "more than two years", considering the way it is functioning. "Credit for the smooth conduct of Parliament goes to opposition parties, not those in power," the TMC chief said.

(With PTI inputs)