BJP Offering Rs 25-35 Cr to Congress MLAs to Bring Down MP Govt, Alleges Digvijaya, BJP Rebuts

New Delhi/Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to poach MLAs at Rs 25-35 crores and bring down the Congress government in the state.

“Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister and Narottam Mishra his Deputy. Those who looted the state for 15 years are now alluring Congress MLAs with Rs 25 to 35 crore. The first installment would be of Rs five crore, while the second one would be paid after Rajya Sabha nominations. The final one would be paid after the state government is brought down,” Singh claimed.

However, Singh said, unlike Karnataka, MLAs “are not for sale in Madhya Pradesh.” “I never level any allegations without proof,” he added.

The remarks came close on the heels of BJP starting its preparations for Rajya Sabha nominations as the assembly session gets underway from March 16.

Responding to the allegations, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav, said, “No one is in touch with me and those who wish to act on their conscience are most welcome. If he (Singh) has proof, let him furnish it publically.”

Meanwhile, BJP state head VD Sharma began preparations for chalking out the strategy for Rajya Sabha nomination in Bhopal by summoning all the leaders to party office as the party is no mood to offer a walkover to the Congress for the third seat.

Several BJP leaders in the past have expressed sympathy with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is vying for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Chouhan rebutted saying, “No one can read his (Singh’s) mind, which remains engaged in bizarre things.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.