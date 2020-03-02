Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

BJP Offering Rs 25-35 Cr to Congress MLAs to Bring Down MP Govt, Alleges Digvijaya, BJP Rebuts

Responding to the allegations, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav, said, 'No one is in touch with me and those who wish to act on their conscience are most welcome. If he (Singh) has proof, let him furnish it publically.'

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 2, 2020, 3:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BJP Offering Rs 25-35 Cr to Congress MLAs to Bring Down MP Govt, Alleges Digvijaya, BJP Rebuts
File photo of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

New Delhi/Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to poach MLAs at Rs 25-35 crores and bring down the Congress government in the state.

“Shivraj (Singh Chouhan) is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister and Narottam Mishra his Deputy. Those who looted the state for 15 years are now alluring Congress MLAs with Rs 25 to 35 crore. The first installment would be of Rs five crore, while the second one would be paid after Rajya Sabha nominations. The final one would be paid after the state government is brought down,” Singh claimed.

However, Singh said, unlike Karnataka, MLAs “are not for sale in Madhya Pradesh.” “I never level any allegations without proof,” he added.

The remarks came close on the heels of BJP starting its preparations for Rajya Sabha nominations as the assembly session gets underway from March 16.

Responding to the allegations, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargav, said, “No one is in touch with me and those who wish to act on their conscience are most welcome. If he (Singh) has proof, let him furnish it publically.”

Meanwhile, BJP state head VD Sharma began preparations for chalking out the strategy for Rajya Sabha nomination in Bhopal by summoning all the leaders to party office as the party is no mood to offer a walkover to the Congress for the third seat.

Several BJP leaders in the past have expressed sympathy with Jyotiraditya Scindia, who is vying for a Rajya Sabha nomination.

Chouhan rebutted saying, “No one can read his (Singh’s) mind, which remains engaged in bizarre things.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram