BJP, Oppn Gear Up for Upcoming UP Bypolls- Here’s All You Need to Know About Candidates

All major political parties have announced their candidates for the by-elections on seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, the delay in announcing candidates by a few parties can be linked to the last date of filing nomination which is October 16. The by-polls are to be held on November 3 and the results would be declared on November 10.

Here is a seat wise detail of candidates and their parties on these seven assembly seats:

The Bharatiya Janata Party has announced Manoj Singh as its candidate for the Malhani seat. Singh has been an officer of Allahabad University Students' Union. While the largest opposition party- Samajwadi Party has fielded Lucky Yadav, whose father Parasnath Yadav had won the 2017 assembly polls, but due to his sudden demise, the seat is now undergoing a by-election. Bahujan Samaj Party has given the ticket to Jai Prakash, while Congress has made Rakesh Mishra their candidate for the seat. Meanwhile, strongman and former Member of Parliament Dhananjay Singh has filed nomination as an independent candidate.

The Bangarmau seat in the Unnao district fell vacant after BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was convicted in a rape case. Now BJP has fielded Shrikant Katiyar from this seat, while SP has fielded Suresh Kumar Pal and BSP has given the ticket to Mahesh Prasad. Congress has declared Aarti Bajpai as their candidate from the same seat. The former BJP MLA Sengar is said to enjoy clout on this seat but this time fielding someone not related to Sengar or his family would be the real litmus test for BJP in retaining this seat into its kitty.

The Tundla seat fell vacant after SP Singh Baghel was elected as an MP from BJP following which the incumbent party has fielded Prempal Dhangar as their candidate. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Maharaj Singh Dhangar, while Sanjeev Kumar Chak has been fielded from BSP and Sneha Lata has been fielded from Congress.

Due to the sudden death of BJP minister Kamalrani Varun due to Covid-19, the Ghatamput assembly seat fell vacant. Now, BJP has fielded Upendra Kushwaha on this seat while SP has made Indrajit Katori their candidate. The BSP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from this seat while Congress has shown confidence in Kripa Shankar.

The Naugaon Sadat assembly seat had fallen vacant after the demise of UP Minister Chetan Chauhan due to coronavirus, now the BJP has fielded the wife of the late minister, Sangeeta Chauhan from this seat. She would be facing competition from SP’s Syed Jawed Abbas and BSP’s Furqan Ahmad. The Congress party has fielded Kamlesh Singh as their candidate for this seat.

The by-election is being held on the Bulandshahr seat due to the death of BJP's Virendra Singh Sirohi. The BJP has nominated Usha Sirohi, wife of the late minister for this seat. SP has not fielded any candidate from this seat but has left the seat for its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal. RLD has fielded Praveen Singh from this seat, while the BSP has given the ticket to Mohammad Yunus and Congress has given the ticket to Sushil Chaudhary from this seat.

On the Deoria assembly seat, the by-election is being held due to the demise of BJP MLA Janmejaya Singh. The party has now given the ticket to Satya Prakash Mani- a professor in the Department of Political Science at Sant Vinoba PG College. SP has declared Brahmashankar Tripathi as their candidate, BSP has fielded Abhayanath Tripathi while the Congress has given the ticket to Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi.

Interestingly, out of the seven assembly seats which are going to have by-elections, six were won by the BJP while one seat Malhani was with the Samajwadi Party.

While the BJP will fight the elections on the basis of work done by the Central and state government, Opposition parties will challenge them on the issues of unemployment, Covid-19, migrants crisis, farmers, and law and order situation. These by-elections would also work as testing waters for many parties ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.