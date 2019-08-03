BJP Organic Entity, Not an Assembled One, Says PM Modi at Training Event of Party MPs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also asked the ruling party lawmakers to remain active as ground workers even after becoming ministers or legislators.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda at the event on Saturday. (Image creditL Twitter@BJP4India)
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is an "organic" entity and not an "assembled" one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the ruling party lawmakers here as he asked them to remain active as ground workers even after becoming ministers or legislators.
"The BJP is an organic entity and not an assembled entity. It has reached here because of its ideology and thoughts and not because of one family's legacy," Modi told the BJP MPs during a two-day training programmes for them that began here on Saturday.
"The party worker in you should remain alive always even if you become a minister or an MP. Irrespective of your age, always remain a student so that learning process goes on," Modi was quoted as saying by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.
During the training programme, the party MPs will also be addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party working president JP Nadda.
The training programme, "Abhyas Varga", is being organised at Parliament and issues like the party's ideology and Parliamentary procedures will be discussed at length.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- From Thor's Transformation to Black Widow's Death, Marvel Answers Avengers Endgame Questions
- Ankita Lokhande Gushes Over Boyfriend Vicky Jain in Romantic Birthday Post, See Here
- Gowtham, Agarwal Help India A Tighten Grip on West Indies A on Day 3 in Unofficial Test
- 'Hum Hindu' Founder Ajay Gautam Covered His Eyes After Seeing Muslim Anchor on TV
- Virat Kohli is a 'Freak' While Ravindra Jadeja's a Natural Athlete: Former Coach Shankar Basu