BJP Organises Football Tourneys in Bengal to Counter TMC's 'Khela Hobe Divas'

The BJP on Friday organised football tournaments across the state, including one in the city, as it sought to counter the ruling TMC, which has decided to mark August 16 as 'Khela Hobe Divas' by promoting sporting activities. ‘Khela Hobe’ (game will be played) was the rallying cry of the TMC for assembly polls, held earlier this year.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government announced that it would observe Khela Hobe' Divas on August 16 in memory of football fans who were killed in a stampede during a match in 1980, much to the chagrin of the BJP, which objected to the TMC dispensation's plan, stating that the Muslim League had proclaimed Direct Action Day on this date in 1946, sparking large-scale violence and bloodshed. The ruling party has also said it would distribute footballs among sports clubs on the occasion.

BJP state general secretary Sayantan Basu, who took part in a football match in Salt Lake area, told reporters, "16 as 'Khela Hobe Divas', the TMC wants to bring back that era of atrocities. "The party has already unleashed unimaginable violence on BJP party workers after the declaration of poll results on May 2 counting. The TMC wants to increase the intensity of such attacks with its 'Khela Hobe' call." Basu also said the BJP has organised football tournaments across the state "though the administration, at the behest of TMC, did not grant us permission in some places".

The saffron camp leader further alleged that the state government has "politicised all sporting bodies" by putting TMC members at the helm and most clubs in the state have turned into "ruling party dens". "Lakhs of rupees have been given to the clubs, but sporting activities are rarely held. Call for 'Khela Hobe Divas' is meaningless, given the poor sporting infrastructure in our state," he added.

Responding to Basu's remarks, TMC MLA Tapas Roy claimed that the BJP is deliberately trying to link Khela Hobe Divas with Direct Action Day to "communalise the event". "On this day, sports lovers were killed in a stadium in 1980. The date has been chosen to pay a tribute to them. Also, in a bid to encourage the youth, footballs will be distributed in the state, and tournaments organised at various places," Roy said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here