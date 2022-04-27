BJP, Other Right-wing Hindu Groups Take Out Protest March against Demotion of Two Alwar Temples

In protest against the demolition three temples and shops during an anti-encroachment drive in Rajasthan’s Rajgarh, the Bharatiya Janata Party and other Hindutva organisations carried out a demonstration in Alwar. The Hindu groups have called the protest march as an ‘aakrosh rally’ (anger rally)

After facing flak, the Rajasthan government has suspended Rajgarh sub-divisional officer Keshav Meena, municipal EO Banwarilal Meena and Rajgarh municipal chairperson Satish Duharia in connection with the demolition of a 300-year-old temple in the name of removal of encroachment in Rajgarh, Alwar.

Rajgarh is a municipality run by the BJP.

By suspending the Rajgarh Municipal chairperson, Sub-Divisional Officer and others, the state goverment is trying to send out a strict message, said officials.

As per information, Keshav Kumar Meena, the SDM of Alwar’s Rajgarh, has been accused of demolishing the temple. The Personnel Department issued his suspension order. In fact, his transfer and suspension orders were taken out almost simultaneously.

On Monday night, the state government also issued transfer orders of 239 RAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle.

Keshav Kumar Meena’s name is at number 186 in the transfer list of 239 RAS officers.

Alwar ADM Dr Sunita Pankaj has also been transferred.

Meanwhile, BJP Sikar MP Sumedhanand Saraswati, who went to investigate this matter on behalf of BJP, said that the temple of Rajgarh was not under encroachment.

He demanded that the government rebuild temples which have been demolished and tender an apology. Compensation should be given to those whose houses are razed a judicial inquiry ordered against the guilty officers.

The three-member BJP Inquiry Committee has submitted its report to the party’s state president Satish Poonia.

