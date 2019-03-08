English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BJP Parliamentary Board Meets to Strategise on Lok Sabha Polls
There has been speculation that the party is considering introducing certain criteria, including age bar, for candidates, but there has been no official word on this.
PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, EAM Sushma Swaraj and other senior leaders at the BJP Parliamentary Board meeting at party's headquarters in Delhi. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The BJP parliamentary board met here on Friday to finalise the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and president Amit Shah, brainstorming for close to three hours.
There was no official statement on what transpired in the meeting.
There has been speculation that the party is considering introducing certain criteria, including age bar, for candidates, but there has been no official word on this.
A party leader said "winability" will be the key consideration in selecting candidates.
Following the meeting, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav announced a tie-up with All Jharkhand Students Union in Jharkhand.
The AJSU is already a partner in the BJP-led government in the state.
Yadav said the BJP will contest 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the AJSU one.
There was no official statement on what transpired in the meeting.
There has been speculation that the party is considering introducing certain criteria, including age bar, for candidates, but there has been no official word on this.
A party leader said "winability" will be the key consideration in selecting candidates.
Following the meeting, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav announced a tie-up with All Jharkhand Students Union in Jharkhand.
The AJSU is already a partner in the BJP-led government in the state.
Yadav said the BJP will contest 13 of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state and the AJSU one.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
-
Thursday 07 March , 2019
Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Thursday 07 March , 2019 Grenade Blast At Bus Stand In Jammu, Several Injured
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Australia: Dhoni to be Rested for Final Two ODIs
- Being a Woman Reporter: Challenges & Changes Post #metoo Movement
- Avengers Endgame: Mark Ruffalo Steals Thor's Hammer from His Trailer, See Video
- Captain Marvel Movie Review: Brie Larson Channels Her Rage and Wins Hearts
- Tesla V3 Supercharger Can Add 100 Km Range in 5 Minutes – Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results