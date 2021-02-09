BJP Passes Anti-Cow Slaughter Bill In Karnataka Legislative Council Despite Being in Minority

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa performed a 'Gou Puja' at his residence on Tuesday after the BJP-led government finally managed to pass the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act in the Legislative Council.

The bill was tabled by Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan in the Vidhan Parishad, after its sessions were extended for three more days. The Council, however, currently doesn't have a chairman as the previous Chairman Pratapchandra Shetty from the Congress resigned from his position on February 4.

The empty Chair suited the BJP to table the bill as it managed to secure itself the Deputy Chairman's seat on February 2. BJP MLC MK Pranesh took charge as the interim chairman with the support of the JD(S), who voted in favor of him.

"There is no question of interim chairman, whoever is on the seat takes responsibility for the proceedings of the House. The bill was tabled and there was a thorough discussion on it too. Both the Congress and the JD(S) members were given a chance to debate. Only after that, it was passed through a voice vote," said BJP Council Whip Mahantesh Kumantgi.

At the time of the voting, the BJP had only 28 MLCs present at the House, while the Congress and JD(S) collectively had 31 MLCs. Despite being in the majority, the Opposition parties failed to prevent the passage of the bill. They are now crying foul saying that the bill was passed in an unconstitutional manner. They are also looking to approach the Governor against the passage of the bill in the council.

"There was no room for the debate. It was taken up for barely an hour and suddenly they passed the bill when they didn't even have enough members in the House. They have passed the bill only for their vote bank politics," alleged the Congress Chief Whip, M Narayanswamy.