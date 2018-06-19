English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BJP-PDP Govt Crumbles, Amit Shah Decides to Pull Party Out of ‘Untenable’ J&K Alliance
BJP leaders and ministers from Jammu and Kashmir met the top party leadership earlier in the day amid reports of straining of ties. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met Shah on Monday.
New Delhi: The BJP decided to pull out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The decision comes within days of the Centre deciding not to extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley.
"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue the alliance with PDP. Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav said.
Ram Madhav further said that the "situation in the Kashmir Valley is not right today, there is terrorism and the freedom of press is in danger after the killing of Shujaat Bukhari ji."
"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Kashmir valley. Despite support from the Central govt, PDP failed to control the situation," he added.
The PDP has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue at 4pm on Tuesday. Mehbooba Mufti is expected to chair the meeting. Senior PDP minister Naeem Akhtar said CM Mehbooba Mufti will submit her resignation to the Governor shortly.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to react to the BJP's decision to withdraw from the alliance with PDP "And so it has come to pass......."
BJP leaders and ministers met the top party leadership earlier in the day amid reports of straining of ties. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met Shah on Monday.
This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the alliance partners. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet.
On Tuesday, the BJP had called its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for consultation with the party leadership.
State BJP president Ravinder Raina and other ministers met party leaders, including national president Amit Shah and general secretary Ram Madhav, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While Mehbooba Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, the Centre decided against it in view of the situation in the Valley.
The Centre had called off the Ramzan ceasefire a day after Eid, citing provocative action from militants after cessation of operations by security forces.
The brutal murder of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and abduction and killing of army jawan Aurangzeb are said to have prompted the decision.
In a series of tweets, Union home minister Rajnath Singh announced that security forces had been directed to resume operations.
“It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs, resulting in deaths and injuries,” he said.
The calling off of the ceasefire has restricted space for PDP to manoeuvre a narrative for its coalition with the BJP.
Also Watch
"It has become untenable for the BJP to continue the alliance with PDP. Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav said.
Ram Madhav further said that the "situation in the Kashmir Valley is not right today, there is terrorism and the freedom of press is in danger after the killing of Shujaat Bukhari ji."
"Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Kashmir valley. Despite support from the Central govt, PDP failed to control the situation," he added.
The PDP has called an emergency meeting to discuss the issue at 4pm on Tuesday. Mehbooba Mufti is expected to chair the meeting. Senior PDP minister Naeem Akhtar said CM Mehbooba Mufti will submit her resignation to the Governor shortly.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to react to the BJP's decision to withdraw from the alliance with PDP "And so it has come to pass......."
And so it has come to pass........— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 19, 2018
BJP leaders and ministers met the top party leadership earlier in the day amid reports of straining of ties. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval also met Shah on Monday.
This is not the first time that differences have cropped up between the alliance partners. Earlier, the PDP reportedly threatened to pull out of the coalition over the issue of two BJP ministers rallying behind the Hindu Ekta Manch, which was demanding a CBI inquiry into the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district. The BJP had asked both the ministers to resign from cabinet.
On Tuesday, the BJP had called its cabinet ministers in Jammu and Kashmir to New Delhi for consultation with the party leadership.
State BJP president Ravinder Raina and other ministers met party leaders, including national president Amit Shah and general secretary Ram Madhav, on Tuesday and Wednesday.
While Mehbooba Mufti wanted the ceasefire to be extended, the Centre decided against it in view of the situation in the Valley.
The Centre had called off the Ramzan ceasefire a day after Eid, citing provocative action from militants after cessation of operations by security forces.
The brutal murder of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari and abduction and killing of army jawan Aurangzeb are said to have prompted the decision.
In a series of tweets, Union home minister Rajnath Singh announced that security forces had been directed to resume operations.
“It was expected that everyone will cooperate in ensuring the success of this initiative. While the Security Forces have displayed exemplary restraint during this period, the terrorists have continued with their attacks, on civilians and SFs, resulting in deaths and injuries,” he said.
The calling off of the ceasefire has restricted space for PDP to manoeuvre a narrative for its coalition with the BJP.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Jeep Compass Bedrock Limited Edition Launched at Rs 17.53 Lakh in India
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny SUV Officially Revealed in Images
- Janhvi Kapoor Viral Video: Fans Laud Dhadak Actress For Her Flawless Moves, Say She Performs Like Sridevi
- Trump Told Apple CEO iPhones Will be Spared from China Tariffs: Report
- Arjun Tendulkar Won't Get Special Treatment Says U-19 Bowling Coach