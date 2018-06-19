GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
BJP-PDP Alliance LIVE: Muscular Policy Won't Work in Kashmir, Says Mehbooba Mufti After Resigning as CM

News18.com | June 19, 2018, 5:40 PM IST
Event Highlights

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti has tendered her resignation to the Governor hours after BJP decided to pull out of the PDP-led coalition government in a sudden announcement. Meanwhile, both the Congress and National Conference have cleared the air that they wouldn’t extend support to Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP to form government in the state or stake claim in any alliance. NC’s Omar Abdullah met Governor NN Vohra and said, “Both BJP and PDP are responsible for the situation. I am not extending support to any party. The people should be allowed to decide for themselves.” Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “I had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a BJP-PDP alliance will be a Himalayan blunder. We are happy that the Centre has accepted its mistake.” The BJP’s decision comes within days of the Centre announcing not to extend the Ramzan ceasefire in the Valley. "It has become untenable for the BJP to continue the alliance with PDP. Keeping in mind that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and in order to control the prevailing situation in the state, we have decided that the reins of power in the state be handed over to the governor," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Ram Madhav said.

Jun 19, 2018 5:40 pm (IST)

NSA Ajit Doval & Special Secretary (Internal Security) Rina Mitra leave from Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence after a high-level meeting:

Jun 19, 2018 5:35 pm (IST)

After the December 2014 assembly elections, it took two months for the outgoing alliance to form. The BJP had won 25 seats and the PDP 28 in the 87-member assembly. The NC has 15 seats, the Congress 12 and others seven. Although the BJP and the PDP had campaigned vigorously against each other, they came together with an Agenda of Alliance in the hope of pulling the state out of the cycle of violence. But the Alliance never took hold and the two parties disagreed on most issues even as the security situation continued to deteriorate.

Jun 19, 2018 5:26 pm (IST)

Arvind Kejriwal tweets, "3 years lost in the valley, 3 years that saw huge civilian & army casualties, 3 years later the valley is worse-off from where it stood then. This is what happens when you put politics over people. I will not allow Delhi to suffer because of dirty politics of Modi Govt."

Jun 19, 2018 5:11 pm (IST)

"The alliance was about dialogue, unilateral ceasefire and making sure the Prime Minister has an open route to talk to Pakistan. We took back cases against 11,000 youths, we have tried the best from our side to continue this alliance. Our stand was that Article 370 will not be taken back and we wanted the special status for the state to continue. I have submitted my resignation to the governor and have told him that we are not looking to explore any other alliance," said Mehbooba Mufti.

Jun 19, 2018 5:07 pm (IST)

Outgoing Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti is conducting a press conference after she tenured her resignation following the BJP pulling out the alliance with her party, the PDP. "The alliance with the BJP was part of a bigger vision. It took us many months to form an alliance whose prime focus was reconciliation and dialogue. We took many months to form a common agenda. The tussle between both parties was over Article 370. There can't be muscular politics in J&K, the PDP works on healing touch policy. I am not shocked by the BJP's move, this alliance wasn't about power it was about what we wanted to achieve out of it," she said.

Jun 19, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)

Political analysts feel the BJP may have been pushed to break its alliance with the PDP as they were facing a backlash in their core constituency of Jammu. With the PDP's Mehbooba Mufti as the chief minister, all decisions taken by the government were being associated to the BJP, leading to resentment in Jammu, said sources.

Jun 19, 2018 4:42 pm (IST)
The terms of engagement as part of the alliance included enhanced people to people contact on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

Jun 19, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)

Breaking | Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level security meeting wherein the Home Secretary, NSA Ajit Doval and the IB chief will be in attendance at Singh's residence.

Jun 19, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)

"After running & ruining J&K For 3.4 years the self claimed nationalist & opportunist BJP suddenly realised they are not capable of controlling terrorism, violence & its promises so they run away from key roles & responsibilities. Height of Opportunism! Both in J&K and Bihar," tweets Tejashwi Yadav:

Jun 19, 2018 4:30 pm (IST)

"We are mourning the demise of democracy in the state. We are not celebrating this situation. It's the governor's decision to dissolve the assembly, not mine. If you don't think the situation is dire in J&K after what has happened, then I don't know what constitutes as dire. Mehbooba Mufti should have pulled out of the alliance, not the BJP. She should have taken the decision earlier, rather than having the rug pulled out from under her," says Omar Abdullah.

Jun 19, 2018 4:21 pm (IST)

"As of now we are headed towards a Governor’s rule but the people of Kashmir do not deserve to live in Governor’s rule. Fresh elections should be held very soon. We will not form coalition government in the state. We will not stake claim to forming the government. I do not wish to speculate on the reason for the BJP to take this decision but they should have taken at least the PDP in confidence. Both parties are equally responsible for what has taken place," says Omar Abdullah.

Jun 19, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

"I just came back after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhawan. We didn’t have the mandate in 2014, neither do we have it now. No one has approached us for an alliance and neither are we approaching anyone for mandate," says NC leader Omar Abdullah in a press conference.

Jun 19, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

Kapil Sibal took to Twitter, calling the BJP opportunist. “First an opportunistic alliance with PDP Now an opportunistic breakaway Both acts of political immorality Kaise Desh badlega (when will the country change)?” he asked. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said the BJP had ruined the state and made the people of J&K victims of their opportunistic alliance.

Jun 19, 2018 4:15 pm (IST)

Congress leader and former chief minister of Jammu & Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad said he had warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) was a ‘Himalayan Blunder’. “I had cautioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi that a BJP-PDP alliance will be a Himalayan blunder. We are happy that the Centre has accepted its mistake,” Azad said.

Jun 19, 2018 4:05 pm (IST)

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hits out at the politics being played by the BJP. "Didn’t BJP tell us that demonetisation had broken the back of terrorism in Kashmir? Then what happened?" he tweets:

Jun 19, 2018 4:02 pm (IST)

AS Dulat |  Amarjit Singh Dulat, former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing, had time and again hinted that the PDP-BJP coalition would not survive 2018. Many political pundits in Kashmir say that Dulat could be the next Governor. He has worked in Kashmir for several years having served as the Intelligence Bureau's (IB) special director in Srinagar during former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. Not only did he supervise the intelligence network during this period, but he was also advisor on Kashmir in the PMO during Vajpayee’s tenure.

Jun 19, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)

Rajiv Mehrishi | The 1978 batch Rajasthan Cadre IAS officer, who has worn many caps during his nearly four-decade journey as a bureaucrat, is the current Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) and Chairman of United Nations Board of Auditors.

Jun 19, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)

Dineshwar Sharma | The Centre’s special representative on J&K Dineshwar Sharma is also touted to be in the race for the new Governor in Jammu and Kashmir. Former Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Dineshwar Sharma, who was appointed as the government’s special representative to carry forward a dialogue with all sections of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jun 19, 2018 3:59 pm (IST)

Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain | Former Commander of Srinagar-based Chinar Corps Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain could be among the favourites to be the new Governor of Jammu & Kashmir. He has a legacy of connecting with the common masses and as General Officer Commanding in Jammu and Kashmir in 2010-2011, been at the forefront of Operation Sadbhavana, which in a way helped bring a relative calm to the Valley.

Jun 19, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)

The state of Jammu and Kashmir is heading towards Governor’s Rule with the BJP pulling out of the alliance with the PDP. As NN Vohra’s term is about to end, there are other faces that can find themselves in the race for the post. However, according to sources, the change in J&K Governor in the wake of threat to Amarnath Yatra is highly unlikely. While it looks like Vohra will get an extension for at least three months till the Yatra ends, the speculations around a new Governor are also rife. Let's take a look at the possible candidates:

Jun 19, 2018 3:49 pm (IST)

BJP’s warring ally Shiv Sena has said that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is not just a loss for the state but also the country. “Uddhav Thackeray had cleared his stand from the very first day that this alliance is undemocratic and it won’t work,” said Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

Jun 19, 2018 3:48 pm (IST)

Here's a list of the most wanted men in Kashmir as of now:

Zakir Musa, Al-Qaida | The Al-Qaida man is on the top of the forces’ list. After his split from Hizbul, Musa launched the Kashmir chapter — Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind — of Al-Qaida. In a very short span, Musa has become popular among Valley’s youth and cadre of other terror groups. 

Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen | The chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Naikoo, and an ‘A++’ category militant, Naikoo at 29, is one of the most experienced Hizbul commanders and at present its head of operations in Kashmir. He took over from Yaseen Ittoo after his death in an encounter. 

Zeenat-ul-Islam, Lashkar-e-Taiba | Zeenat took over the Lashkar leadership after Abu Ismail was gunned down late last year. The 28-year-old is a resident of Sugan Zanipura, Shopian, and was recruited in 2015. He is considered one of the main accused in the Shopian attack in February that left three soldiers dead. Known as an IED expert, he is a former member of Al-Badar terror outfit.

Naveed Jatt, Lashkar-e-Taiba
A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Jatt, also known as Abu Hanzulla, pulled off a daring escape earlier this year from a government run hospital in Srinagar earlier this year. Two policemen were killed after a group of militants attacked the hospital where Jatt and five other prisoners were brought for a checkup.

Jun 19, 2018 3:45 pm (IST)

READ | Is Jammu and Kashmir Heading For Its Eighth Governor's Rule?

The immediate option available is to form an alliance between PDP and National Conference but the chances of them coming together seem bleak.

Jun 19, 2018 3:44 pm (IST)

FLASH |  After the Bharatiya Janata Party withdraws alliance with PDP, Jammu and Kashmir's governor Governor NN Vohra to meet former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah shortly.

Jun 19, 2018 3:43 pm (IST)

Celebration begins in Pahalgam | The celebration begins in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, after the Bharatiya Janata Party ends its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports said that people are celebrating in Ashmuqam, Seer and Pahalgam areas, and burn firecrackers.  They said the decision was taken by the BJP party president Amit Shah after meeting with the party’s ministers in the state. The PDP and the Bharatiya Janata Party had formed the alliance in 2014 after they emerged as the biggest parties with 28 and 25 seats respectively. Governor’s rule is now likely to be imposed on the state.

Jun 19, 2018 3:39 pm (IST)

Both, BJP-PDP equally responsible, Says Owaisi | AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said both the BJP and the PDP are equally responsible to the bitter separation in Jammu and Kashmir. “I feel sorry for the people of Kashmir…I have no sympathy for the PDP. This should be a lesson for both the PDP and the National Conference.  This is very unfortunate, the BJP cannot run away from failing to deliver. The BJP is equally responsible. They feel they are losing ground”

Jun 19, 2018 3:38 pm (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter after BJP withdraws its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jun 19, 2018 3:33 pm (IST)

READ | Failed Ramzan Ceasefire, Killing Of Shujaat Bukhari: What Made BJP End Alliance With PDP

In the backdrop of simmering tensions in Kashmir and after the failure of an already tried ceasefire in 2000, the 2018 ceasefire also didn't bear good results.

Jun 19, 2018 3:32 pm (IST)

Major possible coalitions | However, there are two major possible coalitions, which can become part of the next government in the state.

PDP + Congress + People’s Conference + IND - Another possible alliance in Jammu and Kashmir can be between PDP and Congress. With its 28 seats, PDP can join hands with Congress that has 12 seats. Together, with 40 seats, four less than the halfway mark of 44, both the parties can take support from Sajad Lone’s People Conference, which won two seats in the 2014 elections. Still short of two seats, this coalition can further take support from the two Independents to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jun 19, 2018 3:31 pm (IST)

Major possible coalitions | As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to pull out of the PDP-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, the state might be heading towards a possible Governor’s rule. However, there are two major possible coalitions, which can become part of the next government in the state.

PDP + NC + IND - PDP, which got 28 seats in the 2014 election can stitch an alliance with National Conference headed by Omar Abdullah, which managed to get 15 seats. This could take their tally to 43 seats, one short of the half mark. The two main parties of Jammu and Kashmir can then take one of the Independent candidates in confidence and form the government. The most likely Independent candidate to be a part of the government can be Engineer Rashid, who won from the Langate constituency in North Kashmir. This is the most likely coalition that can form the government in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, when the PDP was taking its time on the decision of whether to join BJP or not, NC’s Omar Abdullah had sent a formal letter to Governor N N Vohra, offering support to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections.

