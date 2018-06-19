BJP-PDP Alliance LIVE: Muscular Policy Won't Work in Kashmir, Says Mehbooba Mufti After Resigning as CM

Jun 19, 2018 3:48 pm (IST)

Here's a list of the most wanted men in Kashmir as of now:

Zakir Musa, Al-Qaida | The Al-Qaida man is on the top of the forces’ list. After his split from Hizbul, Musa launched the Kashmir chapter — Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind — of Al-Qaida. In a very short span, Musa has become popular among Valley’s youth and cadre of other terror groups.

Riyaz Naikoo, Hizbul Mujahideen | The chief of Hizbul Mujahideen, Naikoo, and an ‘A++’ category militant, Naikoo at 29, is one of the most experienced Hizbul commanders and at present its head of operations in Kashmir. He took over from Yaseen Ittoo after his death in an encounter.

Zeenat-ul-Islam, Lashkar-e-Taiba | Zeenat took over the Lashkar leadership after Abu Ismail was gunned down late last year. The 28-year-old is a resident of Sugan Zanipura, Shopian, and was recruited in 2015. He is considered one of the main accused in the Shopian attack in February that left three soldiers dead. Known as an IED expert, he is a former member of Al-Badar terror outfit.

Naveed Jatt, Lashkar-e-Taiba

A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant, Jatt, also known as Abu Hanzulla, pulled off a daring escape earlier this year from a government run hospital in Srinagar earlier this year. Two policemen were killed after a group of militants attacked the hospital where Jatt and five other prisoners were brought for a checkup.