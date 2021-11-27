BJP People Know How to Drive 'Jeep and Jeebh': Akhilesh Yadav

The Samajwadi Party chief and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP on the Lakhimpur issue and has stated that BJP people know how to drive ‘Jeep and Jeebh’ (tongue). The SP chief was participating in the ‘Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha’ rally in Hardoi on Saturday organised by ally Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party on the occasion of 15th Murti Sthapna Diwas of Salhiya Singh Arkvanshi. SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was also present along with Akhilesh on the occasion.

Addressing a huge gathering at the Sagargadhi area of Sandila during the rally, Akhilesh attacked the BJP from the word go. Addressing the crowd while donning his red signature cap and yellow scarf of SBSP, the former CM said, “After seeing today’s crowd, people sitting in Delhi and Lucknow must be turning red-yellow. Uttar Pradesh is now seeking change. In Sandila, we are taking a decision that this government will go.”

“Everyone’s work has been taken away. It is now being said that the work of the famous laddu of Sandila has also stopped. A large number of people have become unemployed. There will once again be a boom in the business of laddus in Sandila after there will be a change in 2022. The farmers are selling their paddy produce but they are not getting the right price, some farmers even lost their lives while selling their produce,” added Akhilesh.

Also Read: Akhilesh Yadav to Join Rally Called by Ally Janwadi Socialist Party in Lucknow Today

Raking up the issue of the Lakhimpur incident, Akhilesh said, “The incident in Lakhimpur is like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. BJP people are doing politics by intimidation. They are afraid of the caste-based census. Their number is not as high as they claim. These people only drive ‘jeeps and jeebh’. BJP could not build a power plant.”

On the other hand, SBSP chief and former Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government, Rajbhar said, “People are worried about electricity bills. The domestic electricity bill will be waived as soon as Akhilesh becomes the Chief Minister. Today people are worried about inflation. Only after the farewell of the BJP, the rate of petrol and diesel will be halved. Rajbhar will survive only by making Akhileshji the CM at all costs.”

“The caste-based census will have to be done at all costs. BJP’s bag has been torn and the voter slipped out. The BJP has insulted Phoolan Deviji. Will avenge the insult of Phoolan Deviji through the vote. If the government is formed, the medical treatment of the poor will be free. BJP has one only achievement and that is of ‘bulls’ at intersections. If we come to power, then the honorarium of watchmen will increase and the police duty will be fixed for eight hours. Policemen will be posted in the adjoining district and old pension will be restored in the State, apart from this education will be free to the poor till PG,” said Rajbhar, adding that after 100 days the Chief Minister will ring ‘Ghanta’."

“Instead of fighting for Hindu-Muslim, fight for your rights. There is no threat from Muslims, instead, Yogi-Modi’s chair is in danger. Railways, LIC, BSNL everything was sold. Tell your neighbours also that Akhilesh Yadav has to be made Chief Minister. RSS people will come and instigate you but it is do or die for you all in 2022. There will be ‘Khadeda Hobe’ of BJP in UP, there should be no laxity till BJP’s farewell is done,” said Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.